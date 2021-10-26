Ivanhoe Estate, the biggest integrated social and affordable housing project in Australia, is getting ready for the next stage of development.

Located in Macquarie Park, north-west Sydney, the Ivanhoe Estate redevelopment is part of the NSW Government’s $22 billion Communities Plus building program and will deliver more than 3000 residential units including 950 social housing units and 128 affordable rental units as well as community facilities, school, retail and public spaces, and parklands. To be completed in a phased manner over 10-12 years, Ivanhoe Estate represents a pioneering approach to residential development by blending social, affordable and private housing.

Being delivered by Aspire Consortium and masterplanned by Bates Smart and Hassell, the massive mixed use development – on completion – will have 24 buildings of 14-24 storeys each. While work on Stage 1 began in 2020 with two residential towers to deliver 740 homes, the development application for the next stage is currently on public exhibition.

Stage 2 of the Ivanhoe Estate development will be executed across three lots, with each lot to feature buildings designed by different architects.

Lot C4, for instance, is designed by Cox Architecture, and will offer a 17-storey residential tower with 216 social housing units, a 24-storey tower with 268 market units, and four market townhouses of three storeys each.

While Lot C3 will feature a 16-storey residential tower designed by Fox Johnston and McGregor Coxall, Lot C2 comprising of the central village green, community centre, cafe and gym, is designed by McGregor Coxall and Chrofi, who won the design competition for the lot.