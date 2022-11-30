Dulux has opened entries for the 37th edition of the Dulux Colour Awards, with architects, interior designers, specifiers and students invited to submit their projects that feature a pioneering use of colour across a multitude of spaces and contexts.

Entries will be analysed by a group of industry experts, who will judge projects on their innovation, expression and execution of colour.

Dulux Colour and Communications Manager Andrea Lucena-Orr says the awards provide a platform for discussion of colour in design to permeate throughout the industry.

“The Dulux Colour Awards celebrates the creativity of design practitioners who use colour to enhance form - transforming an architectural space from something ordinary to extraordinary,” she says.

“Architects and designers continue to up the ante each year when it comes to the level of sophistication and masterful employment of colour in their submissions - we are looking forward to appraising this year’s awards entrants.”

Dulux encourages entries from individuals, groups, partnerships, and those working in larger practices, no matter the scale or scope of work.

The 2023 Dulux Colour Awards is accepting entries until Wednesday 1 March 2023 across the following categories:

COMMERCIAL INTERIOR – WORKPLACE AND RETAIL

COMMERCIAL INTERIOR – PUBLIC AND HOSPITALITY

COMMERCIAL AND MULTI-RESIDENTIAL EXTERIOR

RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR

SINGLE RESIDENTIAL EXTERIOR

STUDENT (YEARS 1-6) (AU and NZ)

The Australian and New Zealand Grand Prix awards will be chosen from the category winners (excluding Student category) in each country. Both winners will be given the opportunity to take part in the Creative Colour Awards - a Dulux-affiliated global design competition celebrating colour in design across the globe.

The talent and achievements of budding professionals from both countries will be acknowledged with the introduction of a Student (Years 1-6) Award for Australia and New Zealand. Winners of the Student categories will also be invited to participate in the Dulux-affiliated AYDA competition, previously known as the Asia Young Designer Awards.

As opposed to a monetary prize pool from previous years, the Dulux Colour Awards will instead endorse individual and business category winners by showcasing their talent on an international scale through promotional activity via Dulux-owned digital platforms and paid third parties. Winners of the Student (Years 1-6) Awards will still receive a monetary prize.

Projects must have been completed between 1 September 2021 to 31 December 2022, with a shortlist to be announced in March 2023 on the Dulux website. Winners will be announced at the 37th Dulux Colour Awards on Thursday 11 May 2023.

For further information, visit dulux.com.au/colourawards.