Saturday Indesign 2022 schedule announcedWith just weeks to go until 2022’s instalment of Saturday Indesign, it’s time to get those calendar apps loaded because the event schedule is here and it’s going to deliver a serious dose of design inspiration.
Come Saturday 21st of May, get ready to hop on a free shuttle bus and criss-cross your way across Sydney, stopping in on the best showrooms for a full day of networking, education, hospitality and exclusive, one-off, experiential activations. From Alexandria to Waterloo, Surry Hills to Woolloomooloo this is your chance to dive back into the world of design, immersing yourself in a day that’s unlike any other. Best part? It’s 100% FREE, with sessions, transportation and hospitality all on us.
What are you waiting for? Register for free now and read on to unlock your super-charged design schedule.
Saturday Indesign 2022 Event Schedule
*** All sessions are free to attend, all you need is a free full event registration which is your all access pass to your day.
9:00am – 12:00pm
9:00am
Hospitality
Coffee, Alfresco (hosted by Molmic)
9:30am
Design Discussion
Shop til you Drop! The New Wave of Experimental Retail (hosted by Winning Appliances)
9:30am
Workshop
Wellness Design Workshop (hosted by Technogym)
10:00am
Installation
E-WASTELAND (hosted by Living Edge)
10:00am
Hospitality
An Italian Breakfast with Fred (hosted by Fred International)
10:00am
Design Discussion
A New Dawn of Materiality (hosted by Kaolin Tiles)
10:15am
Design Discussion
In Conversation: Art, Architecture and Lighting (hosted by Special Lights)
10:30am
Talk
Sustainable Design Principles (hosted by Thinking Works and Square Bear)
10:30am
Product Launch
HÅG Tion “The World’s Most Sustainable Task Chair?” (hosted by Flokk)
11:00am
Workshop/Hospitality
Wine Tasting & Matching (hosted by Special Lights)
11:00am
Workshop
Easy Clean Fabric Demonstration (hosted by Molmic)
11:00am
Talk
Polytec Trendjournal: a Snapshot of Joinery Trends in Australia by Marylou Cafaro (hosted by Polytec)
11:00am
Design Discussion
20/20 Vision: Towards a Sustainable Future (hosted by Seeho Su)
12:00pm – 3:00pm
12:00pm
Talk
Designing for Circular Economy (hosted by Steelcase)
12:00pm
Hospitality
An Afternoon of European Delights (hosted by Fred International)
12:00pm
Hospitality
Champagne and Nibbles (hosted by Maker&Son)
12:30pm
Talk
Introduction to Modern Slavery with Sustainable Business Matters (hosted by Thinking Works and Square Bear)
12:30pm
Talk
Antonio Citterio’s Personal Line: when Art meets Technology (hosted by Technogym)
1:00pm
Workshop
It’s What’s Inside that Counts (hosted by Molmic)
1:00pm
Hospitality
Messina & Archie Rose (hosted by Infinity Commercial Furniture, Polytec and Laine)
1:15pm
Design Discussion
The Utopian Office and the Death of the 9-5 (hosted by Herman Miller)
1:30pm
Product Launch
New product releases from Flokk during lockdown! (hosted by Flokk)
2:00pm
Talk
Global Trends in Porcelain Tiles (hosted by Kaolin Tiles)
2:00pm
Hospitality
Seltzer Time! (hosted by Savage Design and Sussex Taps)
2:00pm
Workshop
Gufram – 50 Years of Being A Cactus (hosted by Living Edge)
2:00pm
Design Discussion
Democratising Learning: The Evolution of Education (hosted by Stylecraft)
2:30pm
Talk
Wellbeing in the Workplace (hosted by Square Bear and Thinking Works)
2:30pm
Design Discussion
The Architecture of Travel (hosted by Anterior XL)
3:00pm – 5:00pm
3:00pm
Workshop
Kalamazoo Gourmet Outdoor Experience (hosted by Winning Appliances)
3:00pm
Talk
Meet the Maker (hosted by Molmic)
3:00pm
Design Discussion
Business of Design (hosted by Krost)
3:00pm
Hospitality
Tom Dixon Lounge (hosted by Living Edge)
3:30pm
Hospitality
Cheese, Charcuterie and Vino (hosted by Flokk)
3:30pm
Design Discussion
In Conversation: William Smart on Heritage and Contemporary Design (hosted by Fred International)
3:30pm
Workshop
Wellness Workout with Master Trainer Jessica Herbert (hosted by Technogym)
4:00pm
Hospitality
Cocktail Hour (hosted by Kaolin Tiles)
4:00pm
Design Discussion
Designing Rooms and Influencing People (hosted by dedece)
ALL DAY
ALL DAY
Hospitality
Krost’s Waffle Bar (hosted by Krost)
ALL DAY
Hospitality
Krost’s Outdoor Social Lounge (hosted by Krost)
ALL DAY
Workshop
Factory Tour (hosted by Savage Design and Sussex Taps)
ALL DAY
Product Launch
Illuminating Product Launches (hosted by Special Lights)
ALL DAY
Showroom Tour
Kaolin Tiles Showroom Tours (hosted by Kaolin Tiles)
ALL DAY
Product Launch
Tako Chair from Maruni Wood Industry (hosted by Seeho Su)
ALL DAY
Product Launch
The Classic Collection of Porter’s Wallpapers (hosted by Porter’s Paints)
ALL DAY
Hospitality
Spritz & Aperitives (hosted by Anterior XL)
ALL DAY
Installation
‘Shaping our Future’: an Exhibition by Space Furniture (hosted by Space Furniture)
ALL DAY
Installation
Jumping Photoshoot (hosted by Maker&Son)
ALL DAY
Showroom Tour
Porter’s Paints Showroom Tour (hosted by Porter’s Paints)
ALL DAY
Installation
An Indoor Forest at Maker&Son (hosted by Maker&Son)
ALL DAY
Installation
Seating Gallery (hosted by Steelcase)
Keep your eyes peeled, more activations are being announced daily PLUS more to come on speakers, prizes and The Project for 2022.
We can’t wait to see you at #saturdayindesign however don’t forget that May 21st is also the federal election. We recommend registering for a postal vote to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the design action.
