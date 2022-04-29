With just weeks to go until 2022’s instalment of Saturday Indesign, it’s time to get those calendar apps loaded because the event schedule is here and it’s going to deliver a serious dose of design inspiration.

Come Saturday 21st of May, get ready to hop on a free shuttle bus and criss-cross your way across Sydney, stopping in on the best showrooms for a full day of networking, education, hospitality and exclusive, one-off, experiential activations. From Alexandria to Waterloo, Surry Hills to Woolloomooloo this is your chance to dive back into the world of design, immersing yourself in a day that’s unlike any other. Best part? It’s 100% FREE, with sessions, transportation and hospitality all on us.

What are you waiting for? Register for free now and read on to unlock your super-charged design schedule.

Saturday Indesign 2022 Event Schedule

*** All sessions are free to attend, all you need is a free full event registration which is your all access pass to your day.

9:00am – 12:00pm

9:00am

Hospitality

Coffee, Alfresco (hosted by Molmic)

9:30am

Design Discussion

Shop til you Drop! The New Wave of Experimental Retail (hosted by Winning Appliances)

9:30am

Workshop

Wellness Design Workshop (hosted by Technogym)

10:00am

Installation

E-WASTELAND (hosted by Living Edge)

10:00am

Hospitality

An Italian Breakfast with Fred (hosted by Fred International)

10:00am

Design Discussion

A New Dawn of Materiality (hosted by Kaolin Tiles)

10:15am

Design Discussion

In Conversation: Art, Architecture and Lighting (hosted by Special Lights)

10:30am

Talk

Sustainable Design Principles (hosted by Thinking Works and Square Bear)

10:30am

Product Launch

HÅG Tion “The World’s Most Sustainable Task Chair?” (hosted by Flokk)

11:00am

Workshop/Hospitality

Wine Tasting & Matching (hosted by Special Lights)

11:00am

Workshop

Easy Clean Fabric Demonstration (hosted by Molmic)

11:00am

Talk

Polytec Trendjournal: a Snapshot of Joinery Trends in Australia by Marylou Cafaro (hosted by Polytec)

11:00am

Design Discussion

20/20 Vision: Towards a Sustainable Future (hosted by Seeho Su)

12:00pm – 3:00pm

12:00pm

Talk

Designing for Circular Economy (hosted by Steelcase)

12:00pm

Hospitality

An Afternoon of European Delights (hosted by Fred International)

12:00pm

Hospitality

Champagne and Nibbles (hosted by Maker&Son)

12:30pm

Talk

Introduction to Modern Slavery with Sustainable Business Matters (hosted by Thinking Works and Square Bear)

12:30pm

Talk

Antonio Citterio’s Personal Line: when Art meets Technology (hosted by Technogym)

1:00pm

Workshop

It’s What’s Inside that Counts (hosted by Molmic)

1:00pm

Hospitality

Messina & Archie Rose (hosted by Infinity Commercial Furniture, Polytec and Laine)

1:15pm

Design Discussion

The Utopian Office and the Death of the 9-5 (hosted by Herman Miller)

1:30pm

Product Launch

New product releases from Flokk during lockdown! (hosted by Flokk)

2:00pm

Talk

Global Trends in Porcelain Tiles (hosted by Kaolin Tiles)

2:00pm

Hospitality

Seltzer Time! (hosted by Savage Design and Sussex Taps)

2:00pm

Workshop

Gufram – 50 Years of Being A Cactus (hosted by Living Edge)

2:00pm

Design Discussion

Democratising Learning: The Evolution of Education (hosted by Stylecraft)

2:30pm

Talk

Wellbeing in the Workplace (hosted by Square Bear and Thinking Works)

2:30pm

Design Discussion

The Architecture of Travel (hosted by Anterior XL)

3:00pm – 5:00pm

3:00pm

Workshop

Kalamazoo Gourmet Outdoor Experience (hosted by Winning Appliances)

3:00pm

Talk

Meet the Maker (hosted by Molmic)

3:00pm

Design Discussion

Business of Design (hosted by Krost)

3:00pm

Hospitality

Tom Dixon Lounge (hosted by Living Edge)

3:30pm

Hospitality

Cheese, Charcuterie and Vino (hosted by Flokk)

3:30pm

Design Discussion

In Conversation: William Smart on Heritage and Contemporary Design (hosted by Fred International)

3:30pm

Workshop

Wellness Workout with Master Trainer Jessica Herbert (hosted by Technogym)

4:00pm

Hospitality

Cocktail Hour (hosted by Kaolin Tiles)

4:00pm

Design Discussion

Designing Rooms and Influencing People (hosted by dedece)

ALL DAY

ALL DAY

Hospitality

Krost’s Waffle Bar (hosted by Krost)

ALL DAY

Hospitality

Krost’s Outdoor Social Lounge (hosted by Krost)

ALL DAY

Workshop

Factory Tour (hosted by Savage Design and Sussex Taps)

ALL DAY

Product Launch

Illuminating Product Launches (hosted by Special Lights)

ALL DAY

Showroom Tour

Kaolin Tiles Showroom Tours (hosted by Kaolin Tiles)

ALL DAY

Product Launch

Tako Chair from Maruni Wood Industry (hosted by Seeho Su)

ALL DAY

Product Launch

The Classic Collection of Porter’s Wallpapers (hosted by Porter’s Paints)

ALL DAY

Hospitality

Spritz & Aperitives (hosted by Anterior XL)

ALL DAY

Installation

‘Shaping our Future’: an Exhibition by Space Furniture (hosted by Space Furniture)

ALL DAY

Installation

Jumping Photoshoot (hosted by Maker&Son)

ALL DAY

Showroom Tour

Porter’s Paints Showroom Tour (hosted by Porter’s Paints)

ALL DAY

Installation

An Indoor Forest at Maker&Son (hosted by Maker&Son)

ALL DAY

Installation

Seating Gallery (hosted by Steelcase)

Keep your eyes peeled, more activations are being announced daily PLUS more to come on speakers, prizes and The Project for 2022.

We can’t wait to see you at #saturdayindesign however don’t forget that May 21st is also the federal election. We recommend registering for a postal vote to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the design action.