Anden Coogee, a boutique collection of 15 luxury lifestyle residences won Sydney property developer Central Element (CE) a double honour at the Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) NSW Awards for Excellence.

At the UDIA NSW and Coronation Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner, held recently in Sydney, CE took home two awards for their Anden Coogee project in the Medium Density Development and Design categories.

CE’s boutique seniors living development, The Balmoral Collection was also a finalist in the Retirement Living and Design categories, while Ethos Chatswood, a collection of 49 ultra-luxury residences and 1,200sqm of retail and commercial space in the heart of the eclectic North Shore suburb, was nominated for excellence in Marketing.

CE’s development manager Sarah Boland accepted the awards on behalf of the project’s wider team. “Taking out the award in two of the four categories we were nominated in is a reflection of the tireless work and dedication of our exceptional team and our valued partners MHNDU, Lawless & Meyerson, Dangar Barin Smith and Ultra Building Co.”

“Our team has doubled in size over the past two years, and it is thanks to the support across the board that enabled our specific project teams to excel. It is also thanks to our highly regarded and trusted design and build teams that we continue to deliver on our promise to build exceptional living spaces in enviable locations that exceed expectations time and time again,” she added.

Anden, the winner in the Medium Density Development category sponsored by Apollo Joinery Group, is located in the beachside Sydney suburb of Coogee and consists of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom penthouses, along with inspiring green spaces including a communal garden. The judges praised the careful design that retained the celebrated art deco streetscape – a prominent feature of the Coogee Art Deco Walking Tour, as well as sustainable features such as photovoltaic panels, solar access, and rainwater collection systems.

Anden Coogee also won the award for excellence in Design sponsored by Blacktown City Council. The judges recognised Anden’s harmonious design that weaves together the striking original art deco architecture of the former 1930s block with a new sustainable build. The development was described as a prime example of biophilic design promoting a greener and healthier way of life, with its central focus being the communal garden that unfolds through a series of tiered lawns, complete with fitness floor, yoga space and infrared sauna.

Image: Supplied