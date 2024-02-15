Genton’s design for a car park at Berwick in Melbourne’s south-east seeks to reimagine safety and transparency, bucking typical trends of car park design.

Light permeates throughout the structure to provide a feeling of safety and security for users. Aluminium mesh has been done away with, as clear sightlines into the building and sustainability take precedence. A striking red stairwell circulates through the building, while additionally offering additional wayfinding cues, directing users to entry and exit points via the use of colour.

"Berwick car park represents a departure from the conventional, embracing a design philosophy that places human experience at its core,” says Genton Principal, Marc Debney.

“By eliminating the traditional barriers and fostering visibility, we've created a space where safety and transparency harmonise."

A bus exchange has been integrated into one of the floors, furthering the mantra of safety and visibility. The ground floor is both a car park and bus shelter, minimising the need for additional structures. The removal of the mesh is a deliberate ploy to reduce the need for artificial lighting and ventilation, while some 37,000 trees have been planted as part of the project for shade and wind protection. Debney believes that the project will serve as a catalyst for change among future car park configurations.

“Every element, from the open-air design to the sustainable materials, contributes to a holistic user experience, where aesthetics and functionality coexist seamlessly,” he says.

“Strategic decisions, such as the placement of the prominent red staircases guiding occupants with intuitive elegance, to the integration of a bus exchange, are all dedicated to enhancing safety.

“Berwick is more than a car park; it's a testament to redefining typologies for the betterment of those who interact with the space.”