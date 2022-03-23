Unicorn SafetyCulture has opened its doors to an ultra-modern new headquarters, located in Sydney’s tech district, Surry Hills.

Since moving into its prior Surry Hills Lacey St campus in May 2019, the company has expanded its workforce to more than 650 employees globally and has been named one of the best tech companies to work for in the 2020 Best Places to Work survey.

The $38m 9-floored building has been designed to encourage greater collaboration and innovation amongst its teams, with customer themed meeting rooms, an on-site kitchen and chefs, state-of-the-art gym and event spaces. Its prominent location in the heart of Surry Hills ensures it’s ideally positioned for the company to remain connected to Sydney’s local tech community as SafetyCulture continues to experience rapid growth and welcome new talent into the company.

“We’ve built a new home that is uniquely SafetyCulture, customer centric and a really motivating place to work. The space is a partnership with the City of Sydney Council, leading workplace designers, living infrastructure specialists and a local artist. We’re proud that the building gives back to the community and inspires our team while also maintaining our sustainability focus to ensure we achieve our net zero targets,” says Luke Anear, Founder and CEO of SafetyCulture.

Located at 72 Foveaux Street, the 4,840 square metre office features:

Immersive customer themed meeting rooms built by a set designer to replicate the workplace of customers such as Coles, Cathay Pacific, Toyota and Krispy Kreme

World first Junglefy Breathing Tree with its own active bio filtration system, scientifically proven to accelerate the removal of CO2 and other air pollutants

A glass atrium with public art designed by renowned artist Janet Laurence introducing colour and movement via movable coloured glass panels

A games room with memorabilia (including the first MacBook that SafetyCulture's flagship app was built on), VR headsets, foosball table, board games etc.

Dog friendly culture, including hosting Boston Dynamics' 'Spot' the robotic dog which detects temperature changes or anomalies in the workplace

State-of-the-art gym with Peloton bikes and a rotating calendar of wellness activities including boxing and meditation classes

Three bars with a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including a rooftop bar known as the 'culture club'

A commercial kitchen with on-site chefs to provide free breakfast, lunch and snacks

Two event spaces for customer and community events

Rotating calendar of events such as cocktail hour, tapas, DJs and karaoke

Environmental sustainability was a priority throughout the building process, helping SafetyCulture drive towards net-zero carbon emissions. Setting a standard for the development of other new buildings in Sydney and beyond, state-of-the-art features include a 15kW solar PV system to offset power consumption from the grid as well as high performance glazing and building fabric to minimise heating and cooling loads, alongside reducing energy consumption.

The office was also built with a combination of passive and active design to create a truly green office, receiving a 5.5 energy ranking from the National Australian Built Environment Rating System (NABERS).

