It is fully-fenced, features shade sails, picnic shelters and barbecues and artwork by local artists and extensive new garden beds and tree planting and could be the future of suburban playgrounds.

The NSW minister for Energy and Environment and member for Hornsby Matt Kean recently joined Hornsby mayor Philip Ruddock to launch the new Waitara Park playground upgrade.

“This is a real achievement for Hornsby Shire Council and the local community, and I’m thrilled the State Government has backed the project,” says Kean.

“The upgrade means everyone - no matter how young or old, no matter their age, ability or cultural background - gets fair and equal access to this fantastic playspace,” he says.

The upgrade was backed by $600,000 of State Government funding.

“Open spaces are vital for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy their neighbourhood, helping them stay healthy and happy. We all need safe, accessible and well-designed places - like this fantastic playspace in Waitara Park - to play, to exercise and to connect with each other.

“The Everyone Can Play initiative will ultimately see $20 million delivered and matched dollar-for-dollar by councils for great playspaces across the State,” he said.

NSW commissioner of Open Space and Parklands Fiona Morrison says more than 1.3 million people in NSW live with a disability or added needs.

“It’s so important that we make our open spaces and playgrounds in parklands available to be enjoyed by every citizen regardless of their level of ability,” she says.