Plans drafted by Transport for NSW which floated the prospect of widening Parramatta Road have been scrapped, with nearly 200 dwellings affected if the proposal went ahead at a time when the state is engulfed in a housing crisis.

A rapid transport lane and a five-metre widening of the road from Petersham to Croydon was to be implemented for pathways and green spaces, but given the upheaval it would cause, the plans have been scrapped. Transport Minister John Graham went on the offensive late last week, indicating that the plans were not representative of “the decisions of the NSW Government”.

Inner West Council are concerned about the demolition of a number of houses in heritage areas. In the wake of the plans being scrapped, the NSW Government hopes to unveil its plans for Parramatta “in due course”.

In communicating with the local council, the transport body says that it is working on short, medium and long-term options to enhance public transport, as Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne assesses other options.

“We advocated for trackless trams on Parramatta Road previously, precisely because they are slimmer and avoid the need for road widening and property acquisitions,” he says in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

A Transport for NSW statement indicates that plans are very much in the works for the infamous thoroughfare.

“Transport has a long-term vision for the revitalisation of Parramatta Road and will need to balance the needs of all road users, while at the same time improve traffic flow.

“Progress on this vision will take time and involve high levels of consultation.”