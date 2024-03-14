A new app launched by a team of Australian experts is set to turn the construction industry on its head, equipping homeowners with the tools they need to maximise cost and efficiency when building or renovating.

Titled Build Buddy, the app’s algorithms direct homeowners in terms of what they need to do, when and how to do it, before putting them in contact with the likes of consultants, contractors and suppliers, as opposed to engaging with a builder.

The app, available from both the Play Store and App Store, makes for a collaborative construction approach, with all commissioned built environment professionals working towards one goal. Relevant documents and schedules can be accessed via the platforms, and seeks to cut away the noise that results in drawn out timelines.

Build Buddy is the brainchild of Hudson Homes Founder Danny Assabgy. He estimates that the utilisation of its services could result in up to 20 percent cost reduction.

"Our goal has been to create a technology-based solution that will enable consultants, contractors, suppliers and homeowners to all work closely together,” he says.

“Build Buddy is so much more than just a platform to share knowledge and information, it is redefining the entire new home building journey by making it completely transparent, by connecting people and ensuring that the homeowner has the confidence, the support and the guidance they need to build the homes they've always dreamed of, without the risk of handing over full control.”

Key features include Build Buddy detailed workflows, providing step-by-step guidance to users throughout the building process, approval tools to help ensure floorplans comply with local council requirements, and a professional marketplace where users can connect with vetted suppliers, consultants, contractors, and licensed site supervisors.

Users can explore their home's interior and exterior in 3D with chosen supplies, and stay financially on track with comprehensive budgeting tools. The user-friendly calendar allows for easy planning, scheduling, and progress tracking.

"Our journey doesn't end with this particular launch; it's just the beginning,” says Build Buddy CTO, Vincenzo Marciano.

“We're dedicated to continuous improvement, incorporating user feedback, and leveraging technology to enhance the home building experience. Build Buddy is not just a platform; it's a testament to our commitment to revolutionise the construction industry."

