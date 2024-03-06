Concept designs released by the newly formed Rosehill-Camellia Landowners Alliance (RCLA) have given the public a glimpse of what the future mini city at Rosehill could look like, pending the sale and approval to develop the Rosehill Racecourse site.

The $25 billion vision will unlock a new part of Parramatta River waterfront, sat in close proximity to a proposed Rosehill Metro Station. Some 45,000 new homes could be created as part of the development, as well as retail, education and commercial spaces complemented by public green space and infrastructure.

While this is a proposal put forward by the landowners – Wentworth Properties, Billbergia and Abacus – the renders released are not derived from the Australian Turf Club’s unsolicited proposal that is yet to be submitted to the NSW Government.

An ATC spokesperson confirmed to Architecture & Design that its proposal is still in the works. While the renders are potentially indicative of what is to come for the Rosehill site, the ATC says the future of the racecourse is yet to be determined, as is whether Rosehill will be a stop on the future Metro West Line.

The Alliance estimates that 100,000 people could live in the mini-city, creating 15,000 jobs. It says it hopes that the state government will work collaboratively to develop a masterplan that will optimise the site.