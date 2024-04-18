In a ground-breaking move aimed at tackling Sydney's housing affordability crisis, Nightingale Marrickville has unveiled its innovative build-to-rent housing project.

Nestled in the heart of Sydney’s vibrant and desirable inner-west, this pioneering initiative offers small apartments at 80% of the market rate, providing eligible singles, couples, and small families with a much-needed affordable housing solution.

Comprising 54 ‘Teilhaus’ homes, meaning ‘part-of-house’ in German, homes are designed to be small in footprint and space efficient. Functional joinery such as large pegboard walls meet acoustic needs as well as providing flexible storage.

With ceiling fans, low windows and exposed soffits, the design also removes the need for air-conditioning, while a large bike storage space and proximity to Marrickville train station further add to the building’s sustainability. The rooftop features 36 solar panels, generating a minimum of 21kWp of electricity for the building.

The residents, selected through a ballot system ensuring equitable access, began moving in early April. Notably, 50% of the building was allocated through a priority ballot, giving preference to First Nations Australians, individuals with disabilities, key community contributors, and single women over 55.

Designed by leading architects SJB, Nightingale Marrickville has attracted what the firm is calling “an overwhelming response”, with 177 applicants vying for the 54 available units. While Nightingale Housing is renowned for its owner/occupier communities in Victoria and South Australia, this marks its inaugural venture into rentals, signalling a promising expansion into the Sydney market.

“We can all agree that we’re living in a housing crisis. The potential for quality, intelligent and community-centred design to address it has been under-appreciated for far too long. Nightingale Marrickville is an example of how mid-rise developments can be a potential solution, by providing high density, comfortable, affordable, and beautiful homes for the community.” says SJB Director, Adam Haddow.

According to a Nightingale spokesperson, “Because we were building a new and innovative hybrid-model of housing, it meant we had to educate key decision-makers every step of the way to help them see our vision. Beyond that, heritage became an unanticipated challenge, but ultimately, because we were committed to seeing this project through, we received the final approvals we needed.”

Situated near public transport and other essential amenities, Nightingale Marrickville has been designed to alleviate the burden on residents grappling with exorbitant rents and limited affordable options. Its sustainable, inclusive design, featuring compact studio apartments alongside communal spaces like kitchens, dining areas, shared laundries, and a garden terrace, fosters a sense of community and environmental responsibility, and as SJB notes, “…offers a new model for the future development of our cities by prioritising community and sustainability through intelligent, effective design.”

“The project has been really well received by the community. Many are pleased to see the former church site repurposed in a meaningful way to provide affordable housing in the heart of the Inner West…”, says a Nightingale spokesperson.

Fresh Hope CEO, Dan Dwyer says, “This project embodies our collective vision of creating affordable housing with low barriers to entry for people facing financial hardship, so that they can find a secure place to call ‘home’. We hope it inspires other organisations like ours to do the same.”

With the housing crisis in Sydney now hovering at critical levels and with no real respite in sight, Nightingale Marrickville stands as a beacon of hope, challenging the status quo with its commitment to affordability, inclusivity, and sustainability.

As the city grapples with soaring real estate prices, initiatives like Nightingale Marrickville offer a glimpse into a more equitable and compassionate future for housing in Australia's largest city.

Images: Supplied / SJB