Research commissioned by Daikin Australia has found that over 52 percent of Australians experience a number of health-related issues due to poor air quality.

Over 2,000 respondents were surveyed in May, with 84 percent of those interviewed holding concerns over indoor air quality. Poor air quality can lead to respiratory problems, asthma, allergy symptoms, poor sleep and headaches.

Poorer air quality is a given in cooler months, due to mould, dust and poor air circulation. 48 percent of respondents say they’re concerned about heating costs, with a cost-efficient heating system priority one for respondents.

Choosing a heating solution that improves air quality was the lowest priority for respondents, with many homeowners opting to open windows. National Asthma Council Australia Spokesperson Sheryl van Nunen (pictured top) says that’s one of the worst things Australians can do in an attempt to improve air quality.

“Opening just one window can introduce more allergens, such as mould spores, pollution, pollen and smoke to the air you breathe. Good ventilation in the home means cross ventilation. The air must be able to enter and leave your house, for example, through the front and back doors, to have any meaningful impact,” she says.

Van Nunen says poor air quality contributes to wheezing and nasal blockages which leads to poor sleep and health issues.

“The key to better air quality in the home for winter is to manage humidity and ensure any ventilation is helping to improve the quality of the air you breathe, not hindering it. Humidity encourages mould growth and allows pests like dust mites to thrive. It’s important to choose heating systems that regulate the temperature and reduce the amount of moisture in the air to make your home healthier this winter,” says van Nunen.

The National Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice helps people identify products and services that are asthma and allergy aware. Daikin’s cooling and heating system’s have been certified by the Council with the blue butterfly symbol.

“Daikin’s Streamer Technology is an active air purification system that improves indoor air quality. It works by using charged air particles to destroy pollutants like pollen, mould and other allergens such as dust mites from the air,” says Daikin Australia General Manager Dan Tosh.

Daikin recommends utilising dry settings to remove moisture, and keeping heating systems on warm to reduce power bills. Homeowners are encouraged to vacuum their homes once a week, and to look for air conditioners and air purifiers that carry the National Asthma Council Australia’s Sensitive Choice blue butterfly.