Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Is Australia’s housing boom over?
shareShare

Is Australia’s housing boom over?

Australia’s residential property industry could be facing a slowdown with declines noticed in both new housing commencements as well as values.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

15 Apr 2019 2m read View Author

Is-Australia-s-housing-boom-over-1732011987.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Australia’s residential property industry could be facing a slowdown with declines noticed in both new housing commencements as well as values.

Tightening lending standards by banks to property investors could be the trigger for the latest downturn in the housing segment. New house construction has fallen 7.6 percent from the September 2018 quarter and the fall has been sharper in the apartment segment.

Dwelling values have taken a deep dive in Melbourne and Sydney.

Though construction work is in full swing on projects that were financed a couple of years ago, developers are unable to start new projects due to credit restrictions on property investors. This can be observed from the recent fall in building approvals.

The federal treasury’s Angelia Grant has attributed the housing price falls to supply and demand factors; supply has increased with earlier developments being completed but banks have simultaneously increased credit restrictions on investors.

According to numbers published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, total new housing commencements have dropped 16.3 percent to 46,705 in the September 2018 quarter.

Additionally, new detached house construction fell 7.6 percent to 27,103 in the December quarter while commencements of attached dwellings declined by 26.8 percent.

In the non-residential construction segment, ABS research shows a 9 percent increase from the September quarter – infrastructure projects are also helping increase the scope of engineering work.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap