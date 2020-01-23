Tzannes add-on to Irving Street Brewery

Tzannes has released its further additions to the tri-generation plant, Irving Street Brewery, in Sydney’s Central Park.

The historic Carlton and United Brewery-turned-integrated-plant uses natural gas to produce its electricity and thermal energy within a mesh screen.

The original project was designed with its energy-efficient features of supplying power as well as hot and cold water.

Its latest additions are an application which calls for new structural assets containing commercial and retail spaces.

The twentieth century brewery precinct is the largest group of retained heritage buildings on site and was initially established by Tooth and Company in 1835, with its revival calling upon its past and present – its heritage alongside new technology within the urban context.

Alongside the Brewery winning the Lachlan Macquarie Award for Heritage at the 2015 National Architecture Awards, the repurposed facade will see continuity in its adaptive reuse-design principles, with its latest add-ons.

The additions will see Tzannes add a new roof form, glazed northern façade, a new entrance lobby and two new floor levels.

“The strategy for working with the existing fabric is to work with a light touch, repairing and restoring where required, yet ensuring that the patina of its changing use over time is retained and the part of the character of the architecture,” according to Tzannes.