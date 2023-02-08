A total of 104 apartments have already been sold at leading Sydney developer ALAND’s new central Gosford development with keen investors and downsizers making up the first wave of buyers. Valued at more than $80M, these apartments were snapped up less than three months since the launch of the Archibald by ALAND project.

Situated on a 5,656sqm site at 108 Donnison Street, Gosford, the $375 million landmark project designed by Place Studio combines 323 residential apartments with 130 hotel rooms, multiple food and beverage offerings, a 2000sqm ground floor pub as well as a 1,000sqm whole floor Skybar & Lounge including a cocktail lounge with a function space, featuring a separate bar and terrace.

Owner-occupiers, particularly downsizers, have bought into the project due to the affordability factor while local first home buyers are tapping into the new Government schemes to subsidise their purchases. Prices at Archibald by ALAND range from $475,000 for a one-bedroom and $585,000 for a two-bedroom to $835,000 for three-bedroom apartments.

ALAND CEO George Tadrosse attributes the high investor interest to the project’s unparalleled offering. “Archibald is the only project of its kind in Gosford, the level of amenity is unmatched, and residents will get that hotel lifestyle with access to resort-style facilities and beaches at their doorstep,” he said.

“We’re seeing many investors taking advantage of the growing population and new economic ventures in education, retail and health innovation in the area. It’s no surprise that investors have been quick to recognise this unique offering and its potential,” Tadrosse said.

Project sales director Georgia Scanlon said ALAND’s sales are indicative of the demand of the Central Coast market, which continues to perform despite broader market sentiment, offering buyers an affordable coastal lifestyle that is hard to match anywhere else in regional NSW locations.

“We’re seeing a lot of local downsizers come from The Hills and Northern Beaches along with first home buyers who are outpriced in Sydney. Essentially everyone is chasing a lifestyle only a stone’s throw from Sydney and the CBD,” Scanlon added.

Archibald by ALAND

The design is inspired by the Australian coastline, with the functional and spacious floorplans aligned with the coastal nature of the location. Each apartment includes a spacious balcony complete with floor-to-ceiling windows capturing the views of Brisbane Waters and the city skyline.

The project is scheduled to be completed in Q3 2024.