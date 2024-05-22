COX Architecture has been confirmed as the lead design consultant for the future home of Tasmania’s inaugural AFL team, the future Macquarie Point stadium, but it seems as if the final design of the facility will be nothing like the government’s mock up, which we have pictured above.

COX Director Alastair Richardson is forthright in his claims that the artistic renderings are an embodiment of what the practice “don't want to do”.

"This building needs to be scaled, transparent, open, something that actually has an engagement with the city and not a concrete wall, sort of blocking off its access,” he says.

"One of the key things we want to do is to really make sure that this engages with the streetscape, that this engages with people walking around, and obviously is respectful to the Cenotaph in terms of how it sits just below the escarpment.”

COX has been involved in the design and delivery of a number of major sporting precincts, including the redevelopment of Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Optus Stadium in Perth and the Rod Laver Arena redevelopment in Melbourne. The practice has received awards for each of the projects, which are highly regarded for their user-centric design principles.

The $715 million worth of funding has come under question, with many outspoken critics concerned about cost blowouts. Richardson says there is no need for concern.

"We are confident the $715 million budget is perfectly appropriate for the project,” he assures.

"So the aim will be that we'll be within their budget."

COX’s first official renders are anticipated to be released next month.