Spanning 480sqm across levels 56 and 57, the penthouse is a beacon of luxury and innovation, carefully designed by Cox Architecture and interior designer George Livissianis.

Associate Director of Cox Architecture, Anthea Leyden, describes the penthouse as "a sophisticated reflection of the traditional grandeur of Collins Street and celebrated its unparalleled views across Melbourne."

"Each level has a distinct atmosphere. The lower level is moody and luxurious with bluestone flooring, exposed concrete, steel accents and a unique Italian feature marble, while the upper level offers serene ocean travertine and a lush retreat with a lush outdoor terrace with BBQ, a heated jacuzzi and panoramic city views,” she says.

Nestled atop the prestigious Collins House, this extraordinary residence spans the top two levels of the iconic 60-storey tower, offering breathtaking, uninterrupted views of Collins Street, Port Phillip Bay, and the Dandenong Ranges. Colliers Residential is now bringing it to market.

The engineering of this home is distinct. It is situated within the third-thinnest residential tower on Earth, which presented an incredible challenge from a building standpoint but facilitated the creation of this remarkable penthouse in Collins Street, Melbourne.

Completed in 2021, Collins House is a striking blend of historic and contemporary design. The slender tower, designed by esteemed architectural firm Bates Smart and built by renowned Hickory, integrates Melbourne's historic Maker's Mark façade, showcasing exquisite Art Nouveau detailing.

From arrival, Cox Architecture has created a visual experience that evokes a sense of mystique from the moment you enter the moody, low-lit timber-clad lobby, where automated sliding doors reveal the striking sculptural staircase, hand-carved by two carpenters and breathtaking city views beyond.

The next transition is through a generous, mirrored corridor, with three 600kg pivoting mirrored doors acting as moveable walls that open to reveal the master and guest suites and the living and entertainment zone. "The 600kg doors had to be constructed on-site and use a unique German pivot system that allows them to move seamlessly with the lightest of touches," explained Ms Leyden.

A double-height void in the living space draws the gaze skyward, with full windows flooding the room with natural light and panoramic views. Energy-efficient vertical LED lighting accentuates height, a sculptural skylight in the corner complements the dynamic composition, and a gas fireplace sets the mood.

"The grand open-plan living, dining, and kitchen space centred around a 5.5-meter Rochelle Grey marble island, which is a masterpiece in its own looking like a boulder of raw grigio stone being, only one stonemason in the country was able to get the depth and texture to achieve that effect," says Leyden.

The marble is complimented by designer Italian tapware and Japanese black timber veneer joinery. Retractable doors integrate the Gaggenau appliances and refrigerator to inset bars and cooktop spaces.

When closed, the timber transforms into a dark, seamless backdrop. A hero in this space is also a unique Dale Frank painting that needed to be craned in before the top level was completed.

In addition to this unique open space, the first floor includes a study, conditioned wine room, and powder room, all behind a black Japanese-stained timber wall treatment with flush concealed pivot doors.

There is also a master suite with a showstopping Pibamarmi stone bathtub crafted and carved in Italy and a guest room.

Ascend to the upper level to find an expansive private master bedroom leading out to an indoor entertainment lounge area with a fully equipped bar and fireplace, a lush outdoor terrace with BBQ, a heated jacuzzi, and panoramic city views.

Presented as the crown jewel of the building, Michael Argyrou, CEO of Hickory, describes the penthouse as timeless with irreplaceable views.

"I can't recall any penthouse we've built like this in our 30 years of building in Melbourne. By placing the structure in the walls, we created a single-span space in the living area, the largest apartment in Australia,” he says.

Nancy Monitto, Director for Colliers Residential Victoria, concurs.

"This is without doubt one of the finest offerings in Australia. It will be highly contested from a local audience, interstate, and internationally. It will be an enviable lifestyle, whether full-time or secondary residence in Melbourne,” she says.

"We are anticipating strong interest in this asset as the luxury market within this segment is solid, and we have transacted many trophy assets of this calibre to clients across the eastern seaboard of Australia with no mortgages.

"Apartments like this don't come to market often, and it is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure a residential masterpiece in a prime CBD address."

Residents of Collins House also enjoy access to exclusive amenities, including the St James Club on Level 27, featuring a private dining and lounge area, a state-of-the-art gym, and sweeping views of Melbourne.

Collins Terrace on Level 3 offers a private indoor and outdoor space overlooking the vibrant street scene below.

The Penthouse at Collins House, 464 Collins Street, Melbourne, is being offered for private sale viewing by private appointment.