The SJB-designed The Isles, located in Drummoyne, has been awarded with NSW’s first ever 4 star rating by the KPMG Origins ’Building Trustworthy Indicator’ (BTI).

Created by KPMG Origins and the NSW Office of the Building Commissioner, the indicator combines data provided by a developer – in this instance Made Property – on materials, processes, and participants of a fully constructed building that contribute to the score of a building. A 4 star BTI is awarded to a building that exhibits market-leading construction practices that extend far beyond minimum regulatory requirements.

“The Building Trustworthy Indicator shows that a building has been assessed against the best available construction industry evidence and standards,” says KPMG Origins’ Lead Partner, Laszlo Peter.

“Investors, residents, or future tenants can have a higher level of trust in the building as demonstrated via our industry-developed indicator. Made Property’s The Isles Drummoyne project is the first to gain a BTI 4* “Leading” indicator.”

Located at the heart of St Georges Crescent, The Isles comprises nine luxury waterfront residences that can access a private beach and jetty. Maximising vistas and location, SJB created spacious floorplates with generous living and entertaining areas that overlook a harbour garden.

Made Property was one of the first developer/builders in NSW to obtain an iCIRT in 2022 for their company. Construction Director Darren Power says the entire company is ecstatic with the rating.

“Made Property is delighted to have achieved the highest score received by a builder / developer in NSW.”

“Our in-house construction team takes tremendous pride and pays meticulous attention to every detail in the construction and delivery of our premium residential projects, ensuring that every step of the process is delivered to the highest of construction standards.

“The Isles Drummoyne was an exciting project for us to showcase our excellence in design and construction. As a Leading builder / developer, we are committed to supporting initiatives from the NSW Government that improve the trust and transparency in the residential construction sector.

“We had every confidence that we would receive an exceptional score as our highly experienced and dedicated team delivers residential homes of the highest design and construction standards for our customers. The proof is in the delivery, and we have many happy new homeowners who are delighted with their stunning new harbourfront residences.”

NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler says Make’s dedication to formalise its high standards is a positive for residents and investors.

“Made Property is leading the industry as one of the first trustworthy developers to have both a BTI and an iCIRT rating,” he says.

“A growing number of companies like Made Property are embracing the need for industry leaders to show the way, as we all commit to restoring our industry’s brand.

“I want to acknowledge Made Property’s leadership in showcasing new ways of demonstrating the trustworthiness of the buildings they make.”