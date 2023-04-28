Logo
sapphire by the gardens
Introducing Melbourne’s most expensive apartment

The penthouse at the Fender Katsalidis and Cox Architecture-designed Sapphire by the Gardens has sold for a record breaking $39 million, shattering the sale price record for an apartment in the city.
Jarrod Reedie
28 Apr 2023

The penthouse at the Fender Katsalidis and Cox Architecture-designed Sapphire by the Gardens has sold for a record breaking $39 million, shattering the sale price record for an apartment in the city.

Sold by Colliers for developers SP Setia, the penthouse sits on the 57th and 58th levels of the residential tower. Colliers Residential, Cox and FK have all worked with the penthouse’s future owner, Adrian Portelli, to craft the interiors to his liking.

The residential tower will be interlinked with the future 5-star Shangri-La hotel via a sky bridge on the 46th level.

“Together with architects Fender Katsalidis and Cox Architecture, Colliers Residential has been working with the purchaser to customise the space to suit his lifestyle,” says Colliers Residential Victoria Managing Director, Tim Storey.

The 60-storey residential tower reached completion in October 2022, with a number of residents already occupying the building. An infinity pool, gym, sauna, sky lounge, cinema, karaoke room, chef’s kitchen and lounge headline the list of amenities accessible to occupants.

Portelli has a number of plans for the penthouse, which he details below.

“I’m looking to install a swimming pool, multiple kitchens and potentially a bowling alley,” he says.

“Being a car enthusiast, I am also going to crane in a show stopping car, which will become a true centrepiece in the home.”

The tower sits in close proximity to the world heritage-listed Carlton Gardens and the UNESCO world heritage-listed Royal Exhibition Building, just minutes from Melbourne CBD.

