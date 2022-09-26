Buchan’s Meridian Village does away with typical shopping mall design language, and instead looks to create a neighbourhood as opposed to a cluster of shops.

Located in Clyde North in Melbourne’s south-east, Meridian Village provides retail, commercial and entertainment offerings in a major growth corridor.

"Meridian Village centres on a generous public piazza that spills out into the surrounding parklands and precinct. It's the opposite of an enclosed, air-conditioned retail centre," says Buchan Principal Grant Withers.

Withers says the precinct’s design channels the agricultural history of the suburb, and is guided by best-practice social and sustainability goals.

"The sweeping saw-tooth roof that covers the piazza is a nod to the agricultural sheds that are part of the suburb's heritage, and provides passive ventilation," he says.

"The piazza will be used day and night, and can host community-centred activities, such as markets, performances and workshops."

Childcare, medical, co-working spaces and a community hub sit on the upper levels, which encourage occupants to consolidate their work and personal needs in the one place. Food and beverage offerings sit on the ground level.

Demonstrating sustainable design, solar panels and water tanks are integrated, with extensive planting to reduce heat island effect. The sustainable approach has seen the project align with the City of Casey's recently adopted Casey Design Excellence Program.

Brown Property Group developed the project, who launched the surrounding Meridian residential estate a decade ago.

Brown Property Group’s Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Pritchard, says it has been an enjoyable experience watching the Village come to life.

"In our original visioning, we used the principles of the 20-minute neighbourhood, and this is one of the final pieces. Based on feedback from over 560 residents, we've ended up with something that's very different from an off-the-shelf solution," he says.

"Meridian Village will establish a strong identity for the Clyde North community and become a local landmark that will support social cohesion as well as meeting daily needs."

