TLC Pools took home the prestigious ‘Victoria's Pool of the Year 2024’ award along with the Gold Medal for ‘Best Concrete Pool & Spa Combination,’ both accolades awarded for their Warrandyte project.

TLC Pools was also honoured with two significant national awards: ‘Australian Pool of the Year’ and ‘Australia's Best Concrete Pool & Spa Combination,’ further solidifying their status as industry leaders.

The journey to bring this award-winning Warrandyte project to life began in April 2020 and culminated with the completion of the garden in 2022. It was a slow and complex process, as owner, Scott Wynd of TLC Pools and MINT Design, was not only the builder of the house, pool, and landscape but also continued his work responsibilities during this period.

The project showcases the seamless integration of the home and landscape, which was a core aspect of the design brief.

The Warrandyte project is a new build situated on a challenging site with a consistent westward slope.

The location's rocky, hard ground presented difficulties reminiscent of Warrandyte's gold mining past.

The site, previously an open paddock purchased in September 2018, was chosen for its tree-lined views and proximity to local amenities, making it ideal for the family's lifestyle.

The design of the home was a collaborative effort between Scott, his partner Dani, and local draftsperson Jon Colenso from Dwelling on Design, focusing on a contemporary and open-plan layout that connects with nature.

The practical brief for the garden emphasised creating a pool and garden area that seamlessly connects with the house, with the pool as a central feature visible from both storeys.

The aesthetic brief aimed for a contemporary look with strong forms and a calming yet sophisticated atmosphere. The pool’s height was calculated to minimise the need for fencing, allowing for unobstructed views and a strong connection between the water and the surrounding landscape.

Key elements of the hardscaping include polished concrete floors, rammed earth walls, and limestone paving, which flow effortlessly from the interior to the exterior of the home. The use of curves in the garden design, especially around the pool and firepit area, adds a playful element while enhancing the connection with nature.

The garden's softscaping features a blend of exotic and native plants, with significant plantings including Ligularia reniformis, Pyrus nivalis, and Teucrium. These were chosen for their form, foliage, and ability to blend with the bush backdrop, creating a harmonious and cohesive landscape.

The project was not without its challenges, including the steep slope and limited access. The complex construction details, especially the curved pool and spa walls, required precise execution to achieve the desired aesthetic and functionality. Despite these challenges, TLC Pools delivered a masterpiece of craftsmanship and design.

Image: Supplied