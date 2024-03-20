The Architectus-designed Industry Lanes in Richmond, a 25,000 sqm mixed-use haven, has redefined atypical workplace typology.

Imagined as a village of interconnected buildings, Industry Lanes was the vision of Salta Properties and Abacus. Approximately 2,000 employees call Industry Lanes their workplace, and benefit from some 1,300 sqm of retail, drinking and dining offerings. A through-block link that unites Church and Brighton Streets offers interaction with pedestrians and precinct, while an open-air courtyard framing Shamrock Street draws people into and through the site.

“Our aim for Industry Lanes was to create a new block that would engage people beyond their working day. It’s the convenience and attributes of a neighbourhood that draw people to a workplace, as well as some of those ‘hidden’ things you can discover when you visit a place. You start to find more and more as you experience these spaces,” says Architectus Principal, Shaun Schroter.

“Industry Lanes is new and large in scale, but it still draws on all the things people know and love about Richmond, including the utilitarian nature of its industrial buildings. The design looked to the past to inform the future.”

Brick, steel and bluestone reflect the industrial locale of Richmond, while the scale and palette of each building is sympathetic to its neighbours. Inside, the campus-style layout of the interiors make for versatile floorplates with green terraces. A childcare centre within the precinct, the first of its kind in Richmond, is a major drawcard for occupants.

“With its mix of flexible, future-proofed workplaces and in-between spaces featuring retail, communal amenities, open-air courtyards, and shared work zones, Industry Lanes embraces the new world workplace for the new world employee,” says Sam Tarascio, Managing Director of Salta Properties.

Built by construction partner Hansen Yuncken, Industry Lanes is fully leased and has been awarded a 5 Star Green Star Design and as Built v1.2 certified rating and is targeting a 5 Star NABERS Energy rating.