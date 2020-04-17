Intro Architecture's $50m Barossa Valley hotel

The $50 million six-star luxury hotel project in South Australia will have about 70 rooms, including suites and penthouses, with a private balcony for every room, with a day spa, restaurant and boardroom, with the top level comprising a sky bar.

To be named Oscar Seppeltsfield, the Luxury Hotels Australia project is expected to begin welcoming guests in 2022.

The design references the history of Seppeltsfield and the famous Centennial Cellar. The hotel has been named after vintner Oscar Benno Seppelt whose visionary idea it was to, each year, lay down a barrel of Tawny Port for 100 years to create an unbroken lineage of Tawny, every vintage from 1878.

The tradition has continued and the estate remains the only winery in the world to release a 100 year old, single vintage wine each year.

The hotel will be on land owned by Seppeltsfield Wines and leased to Luxury Hotels Australia for 99 years.

Wine baron and Seppeltsfield owner Warren Randall says he wanted to create a national icon for South Australia.

“A Sydney Opera House for the Barossa,” he says.

“Oscar will complete the grand vision of our tourism master plan for Seppeltsfield to become the most desirable epicurean destination for tourists worldwide."

“The hotel will be positioned gently in the middle of the Great Terraced Vineyard, surrounded by century old bush vines, an amazingly tranquil location and a short walking distance to the world-class Seppeltsfield tourism village."