International sustainable construction awards open for entries
The LafargeHolcim Awards for Sustainable Construction are open for entries, with winners eligible to receive their share of US$2 million worth of prize money.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

25 Jul 2019 1m read View Author

International-sustainable-construction-awards-open-1732011694.png

The LafargeHolcim Awards for Sustainable Construction are now open for entries.

The awards are looking for leading projects and bold ideas that combine sustainable construction solutions with architectural excellence.

There are two award categories: the ‘main category’ and the ‘Next Generation’ category.

The main category targets “exemplary sustainable construction projects at an advanced stage of design from architecture, engineering, urban planning, materials science, construction technology and related fields”.

The Next Generation category requests “visionary design concepts and bold ideas including studio and research work from architecture, engineering, urban planning, materials science, construction technology and related fields”. This category is geared towards young architects and students, with an age restriction of 30 years.

Winners will receive a share of US$2 million worth of prize money, which is divided per region and category.

Submissions will close on February 25, 2020.

Click here for more information.

