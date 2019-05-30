Award-winning international design partnership goes global

Three award-winning design studios from across the world have come together to offer the benefit of their combined expertise to international design projects.

The partners, Lava Architects, Designfocus Resource and Anke Design Corporation, together bring to the table extensive design experience in the areas of residential, commercial and public architecture, retail design, and hotel and resort design.

Lava Architects – Berlin, Stuttgart, Sydney and Vietnam

Founded by Chris Bosse, Tobias Wallisser and Alexander Rieck in 2007, Lava has several renowned projects to their credit including Philips Lighting Headquarters, Eindhoven, Netherlands; KACST - Knowledge Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Bayreuth Youth Hostel, Bayreuth, Germany; The German Pavilion Exp 2020, Dubai, UAE, and Van Phu Towers, Hanoi, Vietnam.

Lava is the 2016 Laureate of the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design.

Designfocus Resource – Sydney

Founded by Peter Rektor and Robyn Trelore in 1991, the Sydney-based Designfocus has worked throughout Australia as well as internationally with projects in Chicago, New York, Hong Kong and Dubai. The design studio’s experience ranges from redesigning high end CBD retail precincts to rolling out stores for prestigious luxury brands and showrooms for exclusive automobile marques. Designfocus won the gold medal at the 15th Triennale di Milano and was also awarded Retail Interior of the Year and Adaptive Reuse for their work at Paspaley Pearls Flagship Store 2 Martin Place Sydney.

Anke Design Corporation – Las Vegas

Formed in 1993 by Lieselotte Anke, this Las Vegas-based design studio specialises in the design of hotels and hospitality venues internationally. Anke was previously senior vice president - Architecture & Design at Hyatt Hotel Corp., Chicago, and vice president - Interior Design at Sands Corp, Las Vegas. Anke Design’s clients include Sheraton, Hilton, Marriott, Joie de Vivre, Greystone Hotel and Starwood. The firm won the 2013 Interiors Award for The Grand Hyatt New York lobby.

Pictured: The German Pavilion Expo 2020, designed by Lava Architects. Image credit: Lava Architects