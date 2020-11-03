International team to design Coffs Harbour sports centre

Global firm Populous, has brought together a team of international design experts to deliver the new West Woolgoolga Sports Complex in Coffs Harbour.

The $24.6m project is the result of considerable support from the local community over many years and funded by the Australian Government’s Building Better Regions Fund, the NSW Government and Coffs Harbour City Council.

The vision for the West Woolgoolga Sports Complex (WWSC) will include fields to cater for AFL and Cricket with further overlay field provisions designed for other rectangular sports including Touch Football competitions and tournaments with works including lighting, drainage and amenities.

Inside the main building will be two multi- sport indoor courts (Basketball and Netball), a stage, kitchen, café, multi-purpose rooms, flexible change rooms and amenities.

Populous Architect, Belinda Goh, says that “By designing a flexible community facility that can transform into a variety of spaces depending on the event, can host several different sporting codes as well as community functions and performances, we have ensured WWSC’s multi-purpose design will become a hub of sustainable activity, year-round.”

Major construction will commence early 2021 for completion in late 2022.

Image: Supplied