The 2023 Australian Interior Design Awards (AIDA) honour roll have been celebrated for their collective “lust for life”, with all winners across the retail, hospitality, public, workplace and installation design categories commended for their innovative outcomes and Australian spirit.

Tonin Zulaikha Greer was handed the top honour at the awards, the Premier Award for Interior Design, for its design of Campbell House, as well as the Award for Workplace Design and the Sustainability Advancement Award.

“It is timeless, elegant, unified and finely detailed and could very much work as a universal application - it could be a home, it could be a retail store, it could be a workplace,” a statement from the Jury reads.

“The way the palette is used to celebrate the heritage and contemporary integration is outstanding.”

The Award for Retail Design was jointly awarded to the Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney Modern Building, Gallery Shop by Akin Atelier, and Postal Hall by Trower Falvo Architects with Alessio Fini.

“It is an installation within a heritage context that is very well done particularly because it’s vulnerable in how it’s viewed from all angles, including from above,” the Jury says of Postal Hall.

Commenting on Akin Atelier’s project, the Jury says, “The Gallery Shop is compelling and a brave yet sympathetic response to the architecture that really adds something, not only internally but from street level as well.”

The Award in Hospitality Design was presented to Dion Hall's Her Bar with Hall’s high level of detail cited by the Jury. “While it is high end, there is also a spirit of approachability to the design and flexibility in the way it defines Australian dining.”

The highest residential honour was bestowed upon the Madeleine Blanchfield Architects-designed Nine-Square Bondi (pictured above), which additionally received a Commendation for Residential Decoration. The Jury praised the project’s “elegant spatial resolution, clarity in its expression and sophisticated curation of objects and furnishing that take the home to another level.”

The winner of Residential Decoration is JC HQ’s Piccolo Palazzo (pictured top, below), which manages to outshine the constraints of its floorplan. The home balances contemporary and vintage stylings, creating a distinctive outcome for the clientele.

Brisbane’s J.AR Office was this year’s recipient of the Award for Emerging Interior Design Practice. Founded by Jared Webb in 2021, the practice had projects in the residential and retail space recognised in this year’s program, with The Disco receiving the Best of State Award for Commercial Design (QLD) and Oxlade receiving a Commendation for Residential Design and Best of State Award for Residential Design (QLD).

“J.AR Office displays a detailed capacity and depth of thinking beyond the designer’s years of practice,” the Jury says.

“(The practice) stands to serve as a reminder of how innovative and inventive Australian design is. There is much to enjoy today and moving forward.”

For the full list of award winners, click here.