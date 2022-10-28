There is much conversation here among brands and stands on key themes of flexibility, wellbeing and the ability to create a ‘space within a space’. Concepts that are not so new to us in Australia, but seeing them in action through new furniture releases and conceptual stand presentations really brings ideation to life.

Sustainability, too, is topping the agenda with many new products produced using high percentages of recycled content. The advantages being that increasingly workplace fit-outs can be achieved using products that bring you down to – if not closer to – net-zero.

Citterio

Owned by the Molteni Group and renowned for its reputation in panels and partitioning, the brand this year launched its CSS_VILLAGE, a proposition that presents in the way of a ‘kit of parts’. Acoustically enclosed rooms of varying sizes, as well as semi-enclosed and open zones can be constructed using sound absorbing fabric panels and transparent glass panes joined together by high-tech pergola structures.

CCS_VILLAGE.

The flexibility, variability and modularity this brings into a working environment of any type and context is quite exciting. The quality of design – which has high sustainability values, and its functional possibilities was a stand-out on day one. Citterio is available in Australia direct, through its sister brand UniFor.

CCS_VILLAGE.

Miniforms

One of Miniforms original design collaborators, the Italian firm, E-ggs, visited the fair to inspect their colourful stand design and talk about the many pieces they have designed for Miniforms.

Bice.

Among those products on show was the slim, light and stackable Bice. Its essential lines juxtaposed by its enveloping backrest. Also on stand, the Botera with its chunky cushiony forms which offer high backed, low-seat comfort that at once encases the body, without cocooning it. A design that feels almost semi-enclosed and very serviceable design for any manner of application. Miniforms is available in Australia through Design Nation and JRF.

Botera.

Fantoni

Fantoni has worked with Gensler to develop the Atelier shelving system. It’s a highly flexible solution created in response to the constantly changing nature of today’s working environments. It also comprises four main elements: a bookcase/storage system which can take centre stage in a space, a configurable workstation, a configurable 105-cm-high multifunctional collaboration table, and a family of dynamic storage units complete with mobile pinboard – and everything on wheels.

Atelier.

Also of note was its Onegloss surface which is fingerprint-resistant, acoustically enabled and 100 per cent recyclable. We loved the matte, soft-to-touch feel of this! Fantoni is available in Australia through HOW.

Onegloss from Fantoni.

Orgatec

