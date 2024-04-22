Beulah and vertical farming company Greenspace have teamed up to create a 200 sqm ‘macrofarm’ on the site of the developer’s future STH BNK by Beulah development.

The farm has been put in place while the site prepares for construction. The vertical structure of the farm seeks to challenge the typical food production and distribution systems while significantly reducing travel times and carbon footprint.

On average, Greenspace produce travels less than 2km from farm-to-table, and uses up to 95 percent less water than traditional farming, growing four times the amount of produce in the same area. A number of local businesses will benefit from the creation of the macrofarm’s produce.

Beulah Executive Director Adelene Teh believes the collaboration between the developer and company will prove influential throughout the built environment, as there becomes an increased shift towards sustainable, community-centric collaborations.

“Vertical farms are the way of the future and at Beulah, we are continually researching, exploring and experimenting to understand how present and future generations will live,” Teh says.

“This collaboration highlights our sincere commitment to a more sustainable future, one where agriculture and retail can seamlessly intertwine to create community-wide benefits.”

STH BNK by Beulah will integrate communal vertical farming throughout the building as part of its sustainable mantra. Greenspace Founder Peter Fox says he is excited by the opportunity to collaborate with one of Australia’s most innovative developers.

“At Greenspace, our vision is to make local produce both sustainable and accessible while positively changing the distribution supply chain to reduce carbon emissions and promote wellness through nutrient-rich food sources,” he says.

“We’re excited to be collaborating with Beulah to explore and hopefully reshape the future of city living via macro farms.”

STH BNK by Beulah is due to reach completion in 2029.