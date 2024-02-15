The restoration and rebuilding of the White Bay Power Station has been officially completed by FDC, marking the finish of a 40-year journey from electrical facility to cultural institution.

Work commenced in 2022, after an extensive design process overseen by Terroir, Design 5 and McGregor Coxall. Initially completed in 1917, the facility initially powered Sydney’s tram and train system, before lighting up the electricity grid in 1958. It closed in 1984, while heritage status was gained in 1999.

Constant unforeseen structural changes and an undocumented history of the buildings forced FDC to pivot and pivot often, given there was no blueprint. Initial works had to be undertaken before refurbishment could commence. 1.2 million litres of contaminated water had to be pumped out in order for FDC to assess the foundations. Over three-and-a-half tonnes of scaffolding was installed just to secure the space.

“White Bay Power Station has been a once-in-a-lifetime project for many on our team,” says FDC Managing Director Russell Grady.

“With any heritage-site, and without that vital building blueprint to guide us, it required a high level of agility and creative problem-solving skills to address the many challenges in bringing the massive site to life.

“I believe the quality of the project speaks volumes of our team’s dedication to the revitalised site, and we look forward to having visitors rediscover this significant Sydney landmark.”

An array of heritage items discovered on site have been stored, catalogued and even reinstated in some cases. Machinery and structures have been preserved, with FDC protecting the items via structural and conservation support.

The Boilerhouse, the power station’s largest structure, was the subject of extensive structural steel remediation and metalwork repairs. FDC mitigated crumbling brick issues via the retention of 100-year-old bricks being reinforced with new ones, as well as creating staircases and balustrades to encourage visitor engagement.