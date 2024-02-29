Woods Bagot has provided an update on the design process of the future Caulfield Racecourse grandstand, which will elevate the racecourse’s reputation on the world stage.

Regarded as the most significant upgrade in the club’s 150-year history, the ‘Grand Pavilion’ is imagined as a series of terraces, each providing a different purpose. Sightlines out to the track will be improved, services and facilities will also be enhanced, while social connections will be encouraged via its configuration.

Woods Bagot Director Bruno Mendes says the practice has done away with linear organisation, instead opting for an interactive interface which responds directly to its surroundings.

“Surrounded by nature, augmented by technology, and layered with experiences, this is a building that will rejuvenate the Caulfield experience,” he says.

“This innovative shift fosters a more inclusive, dynamic racecourse environment, encouraging a deeper engagement and offering an enriched experience of the racing event. It will activate the everyday, evolve with the times, surge with the crowds, and be electrified by the thrill of the race day.”