Helmed by wellness and property entrepreneur Tim Gurner, Gurner Group has unveiled the hotly anticipated follow-up to its acclaimed, sold-out private club concept, Saint Haven, with the second sold out club opening its doors in South Yarra.

Saint Haven’s first location in Collingwood launched to last year; with its unique combination of ancient holistic practices, science-backed treatments, world-leading reverse-ageing technologies and personalised 6-star service, centred around a unique private community concept amassing a waitlist of over 15,000 people waiting eagerly for new locations.

The expansion into South Yarra brings the world-class wellness and recovery treatments that defined the Collingwood club to a whole new level, with the expansion and evolution of key treatment modalities and services that is befitting this iconic location at South Yarra’s Capitol Grand building.

According to Saint Haven founder, Tim Gurner, it is a unique club concept with a ability to socialise and connect with people with shared values that has resonated the most the community and members. Members can take a class together, then meet at the bar for an elixir, before retreating to a quiet corner to collaborate, work or recharge.

“Choosing South Yarra for our second location was a strategic decision and natural evolution for the brand. We have a proven brand concept in Collingwood which has pushed us to raise the bar even more for holistic wellness, 5-star service and social connectivity in our second iteration,” he says.

“We learnt a lot through the opening of the first Club and as we evolve, our Private Clubs will focus more and more on a place for people to surrender from the world, connect, socialise and live their ultimate lives. We want to create a place for our members to escape the chaos of life in ultimate luxury.

“South Yarra is all about taking the essence of our Collingwood club, and all our members’ feedback about their favourite classes and treatment modalities, to create a place where members can truly surrender from the outside world and connect with others, and themselves, in a private and serene space that is theirs and theirs alone.

“Our South Yarra location has seen the introduction of a formal dining experience, business club and Boardroom as we learn the habits of our members as it is not uncommon for our members to spend five to eight hours in the club at a time, so we’ve designed our South Yarra location with this in mind.”

Answering to member requests, the new club features a larger focus on the Club section with larger formal restaurant and bar and hospitality and Board Rooms, privatised zones, soundproof meeting rooms and even a private, bookable 12-person collaboration space called The Boardroom that can host private meetings, workshops and events, catering to both social interaction, collaboration and privacy.

The new Saint Haven takes the concept of privacy seriously, granting entry to the club via a James Bond-style hidden door, that opens only when members wave their hand at a statue of the Classical Greek God, Hermes.

“South Yarra creates its own distinct vibe while taking cues from Collingwood. While Collingwood drew inspiration from Southern Italian spa resorts and natural stones, South Yarra embraces its vibrant, stylish setting with a high-end, polished palette,” Gurner Group Head of Design, Simon Brugaletta says.

“The design mirrors Capitol Grand’s luxurious proportions, featuring curvilinear forms, terrazzo finishes, and elegant drapes that elevate the space. This thoughtful approach enhances the sense of calm and context, perfectly aligning the fit-out with South Yarra’s unique character and the sophisticated clientele who will make this club their own.

The breathtaking entry point, hidden behind a subtle door inside Capitol Grand, is adorned with a striking checkerboard Carrera and Nero Marquina marble floor, and a statue of Hermes that grants entry instantly establishes that is club is something different and unexpected from the original.

“The art is bespoke and curated in collaboration with Enigma X Studio. Their work includes minimal, skeletal pieces for tranquil areas, enhancing calmness; while bold, texturally rich works dominate the more vibrant and loud spaces,” says Brugaletta.

“This tailored approach ensures each piece harmonises with its environment, while also allowing the members a sense of journey as they traverse the club and go about their day.

“Entering the elixir bar at South Yarra, you’re immediately immersed in a cocoon that sets a luxurious tone for the entire club. The striking Arabescato marble, fluted bar and sumptuous limestone accents create a space that is both hedonistic and refined.

“The design harmoniously blends classic elegance with bold, dramatic touches, achieving an immediate sense of disconnect from the outside world. One thing we did build on was a need for more working spaces, so with this location we have created breakout zones for more serious work like the soundproof booths and a full boardroom that members can reserve.”

Brugaletta says that the lighting and soundproofing have been masterfully orchestrated to elevate the overall sensory experience.

“Bespoke lighting has been meticulously calibrated to a warm colour temperature that is more attuned to our natural Circadian Rhythm,” he says.

“The meditation cave features an experimental artificial skylight that replicates the nuanced qualities of particle-infused natural light, further enhancing the room’s serenity. Meanwhile, our soundproofing design, crafted in collaboration with acoustic engineers through rigorous refinement, ensures that each area achieves optimal acoustic isolation and functionality.

“Saint Haven South Yarra is a masterclass in bespoke luxury. Every detail was reimagined and crafted to push the boundaries of design, blending Saint Haven’s signature elegance with the vibrancy and dynamism of South Yarra. The result is Australia’s most unique and meticulously tailored private club — an unparalleled fusion of innovation and sophistication.”

Walking through the ‘Path of Life’ – the immense, sensory pathway that leads to HAVEN and the studio spaces - members will be met with the Fountain of Youth; a reverse osmosis filtered water fountain by Italian firm Gessi.

Encircled by a captivating teardrop chandelier, this sculptural masterpiece with its floating droplets in a cylindrical form stands as a striking centrepiece celebrating artistic beauty.

At the helm of Saint Haven’s design evolution is Simon Brugaletta, Gurner Group’s Head of Interior Design, whose nearly two decades of international experience spans stints in Milan, Malta, and Hangzhou, China.

While Collingwood evoked the serenity of Turkish Hammans and Italian Grottos, the South Yarra site embraces an unapologetically luxurious aesthetic with a bold marble colour palette, and competing materiality, to deliver a style that is part mansion, luxury retreat, part private club.

The Ancient Bathhouse concept has been elevated with a floor-to-ceiling tiled central Hamman steam room, not one but two 6-degree cold plunge pools that ensconce a central 38-degree thermal magnesium pool, traditional cedarwood sauna that looks out over the sunken lounge below.

Distinctive circular design references unify each space in the club, while archways and curvilinear forms reference historical spas and the design of Capitol Grand itself. The club’s soaring 3.3-metre-tall ceilings imbue the club with a truly ethereal serenity.

The wholefoods elixir bar and restaurant, nearly double the size of Collingwood’s, reaffirms the culinary and private working focus as a central pillar of Saint Haven.

The Elixir Bar serves as both a café and lounge, the beating heart of the community that combines a sophisticated, club-like atmosphere with beautiful limestone and polished Arabescato marble. Fluted marble plinths sit under the bar and tabletops, with the spaces framed by soaring curvilinear archways throughout. Ample custom-designed banquettes with rich materiality in hues of plush cream, green and natural stone re-creating the ambiance of a high-end residential home.

The immersive yoga room, with ceiling-hung curtains that envelop members that will host the clubs signature Sound Bath experiences hosted by Melbourne’s leading Sound Practitioner, Jayden McGrath. A SAVA vibro-acoustic sound pod with music and frequencies mixed by Australia’s Nick Littlemore (Empire of the Sun and PNAU), alongside the soundproof meditation cave (double the size of Collingwood’s, off the back of the popularity of Saint Haven’s breathwork and meditation modalities), offer the ultimate serenity and surrender.

South Yarra features five distinct studios including Yoga, Pilates, the Strength & Conditioning floor, the meditation cave and ‘The Arena’, an enclosed studio for group performance training. Throughout each studio, custom monogramed Saint Haven equipment, weight plates, dumbbells, even squat racks, tell the story of a club where no design detail has been overlooked.

Saint Haven’s unique approach to recovery and anti-aging merges science-backed programs and world-renowned technology with ancient wisdom, offering progressive health and wellness treatments that were previously exclusive to the world’s most elite health retreats.

Much like its Collingwood sibling, the South Yarra location will provide a comprehensive spectrum of wellness and anti-ageing services, including cutting-edge bio-hacking technology, relaxation, breathwork, mindfulness, strength and conditioning, and recovery treatments.

Complemented by an organic wholefoods restaurant and personalised 6-star hotel-style service, South Yarra will deliver an unprecedented level of dedication to private wellness for its members.

At South Yarra, Gurner Group is unveiling a renewed collaboration with Melbourne’s acclaimed dermatologist, James Vivian.

As a leader in his field, Vivian is renowned for his innovative approach to skincare and his expertise in delivering transformative results. His exclusive treatments at South Yarra will introduce members to the latest advancements in skin health, enhancing the Saint Haven experience to now include skin health and wellness.

Additionally, the South Yarra location is announcing a collaboration with nationally recognised hairstylist, Joey Scandizzo. Known for his cutting-edge techniques and high-profile clientele, Scandizzo and his team bring a wealth of expertise and creativity to the members of Saint Haven looking to elevate their haircare and styling regimen.

His presence at Saint Haven will offer members access to top-tier hairstyling services, ensuring a seamless integration of beauty and wellness that elevates the overall experience to new heights.

South Yarra also welcomes an expanded focus on energy and intuitive healing, alongside an expansion of its holistic practitioners, allowing members to book customised appointments based on their integrated health and wellness needs.