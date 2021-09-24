A group of developers and designers have submitted plans to revitalise Melbourne’s Jam Factory precinct, to the tune of $1.5 billion.

Newmark Capital, GURNER and Qualitas along with lead architects Bates Smart, Townshend Landscape Architects and Leonard Design Architects will transform Jam Factory into a mixed-use precinct, spanning retail and entertainment, office and residential towers, an ultra-luxury hotel and a new public realm.

The group hope to ensure the 18,000sqm site realises its full potential, creating a heart for Chapel Street while revitalising and restoring the 19th century heritage facades on Chapel and Garden Streets.

Following the submissions of plans to local council, the group has announced the precinct will comprise a new 1,700sqm, two-level plaza and amphitheatre forming a new public civic space, four luxury residential towers containing 400 residences, a 180 room 5-star hotel, 22,500 sqm of commercial floorspace, three levels of retail and entertainment space totalling 21,000sqm NLA, with the existing cinema precinct to be redeveloped, and a series of integrated laneways based on the area’s original masterplan from 1864.

A new split-level central public space bathed in sunlight, with a large open staircase creates an amphitheatre for events that will become the centrepiece of the precinct. Open laneways and spaces will link Chapel Street with the retail and entertainment precinct that will form a 24/7 shopping, food, dining and entertainment destination.

Sitting above a revitalised heritage façade will be an ethereal, curvilinear office building and a series of luxury residential towers, sat on stilts to welcome both people and light through.

Newmark Capital will deliver and retain ownership of the commercial and retail component, while

GURNER and Qualitas will deliver the luxury residential and hotel component.

Newmark Capital Director, Chris Langford says the revitalisation of Jam Factory aims to celebrate the building’s heritage, integrate with Chapel Street and create a vibrant shared precinct for the whole community.

“The offices would be compellingly different, offering every amenity as part of a connected community,” he says.

“With unparalleled amenity, stunning views and large floorplates, they represent the workplaces of the future. The Jam Factory is strategically located to offer occupiers a range of convenient transportation choices to suit changing ways of working.

GURNER CEO Tim Gurner says the residential complex aims to set a new benchmark for the prominent location and deliver a new luxury landmark befitting of its South Yarra locale.

“Our joint aim is very clear and that is to create the best mixed-use precinct in the world, setting a new benchmark for what is possible,” he says.

“Our vision for the residential offerings is to set the bar higher than any other residential project in

Australia. We will be taking cues from the luxury penthouses of New York and London and offering a

level of customisation not seen before.

“Creating the ultra-luxury residences at St Moritz really opened our eyes to the depth of the luxury

market and challenged us to create a project that had no equal – we are now ready to raise that bar

again with the Jam Factory.

“We are in early discussions with the world’s best hotel brands and will be running an international

EOI in the coming months to lock in our hotel operator and unlock the incredible potential of the site.”

The development team has worked closely together with Yarra City Council to reimagine the site as a world-class integrated precinct, adding residential towers, a hotel and more community spaces, while reducing the proportion of offices in recognition of changed market conditions.

Once approved, the project is slated to launch publicly to the market in early 2022 with completion earmarked for 2025. To find out more about the project, click here.