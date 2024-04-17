Logo
Inside Deloitte's mini-villages at QQT
Inside Deloitte's mini-villages at QQT

Hassell and Deloitte have shared a number of insights on the latter’s new HQ at Quay Quarter Tower (QQT), which the former describes as a “global benchmark for quality, exceptional experience and elevated performance”.
A unique space formulated for Deloitte and its staff, hybrid work is central to the design response. Eco-friendly materials and plants feature prominently, while also boosting air quality and contriving a connection with nature as the space targets 6 Green Star and Platinum WELL certifications.

The 14-floor space features bookable hybrid meeting rooms which were favoured over private offices. Workstations are also bookable via the AppSpace app.

The entire space is imagined as a series of vertical villages, with each catering to the diverse work styles, roles, personalities and preferences within the Deloitte community. Teams are assigned to a village as their base camp, rather than a floor to allow flexibility and promote movement.

The three lower villages mimic the natural environment of a number of Sydney haunts, including the Botanic Gardens and Bondi. The upper village is dedicated to client engagement, designed to convey increasing levels of formality and Sydney’s attributes as a global city.

Deloitte says the workspace has already received a plethora of positive feedback from staff. The ingenuity of Hassell and the incredible building that is Quay Quarter Tower has created a truly fit-for-purpose workplace.

