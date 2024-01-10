Invercargill Central, a masterplanned precinct overseen by Buchan located on New Zealand’s South Island, has completely reinvigorated the city’s CBD, showcasing the practice’s ingenuity on show in every facet of the project.

The 15,000 sqm block was formerly the site of 43 buildings, which made way for the revolutionary project. What stands in their place is an activated, vibrant mixed-use precinct featuring a number of curated retail, hospitality, civic, entertainment and commercial zones, united by pedestrian links both new and old.

Extensive research into massing, floor heights, boundaries and heritage protection informed the scale of the precinct, while many heritage facades were retained to ensure congruence with the locale. This has ensured the sense of place remains, with the streetscape an assortment of distinct architectural forms.

Esk Street features three restored heritage facades, while 11 other frontages mimic a traditional high street. Tay Street comprises a dynamic Kaynemaile-designed carpark screen, reminiscent of the Aurora Australis.

"Our priority was to create a great experience for the community and bring people back to the city, day and night, whilst respecting the history and integrity of the wider neighbourhood,” says Buchan Project Leader, Daren Alderson.

"Quality precinct design is an investment in social, cultural and economic sustainability. Invercargill Central has given the community an exciting, new place to gather and a renewed sense of optimism, and the positive impact will be felt well into the future."

Lighting is key throughout, due to the lack of daylight hours in the winter months. Lighting accentuates architectural features, notably on the heritage facades, and is carefully tailored for different activities and times of day. Laneways are internal to mitigate climatic conditions, integrating skylights and natural materials to bring the materiality of the external in.

Over 400 new jobs were created throughout the precinct’s construction, along with a number of new employment opportunities created now the precinct is complete. It is hoped the precinct will provide a considerable injection into the local economy.