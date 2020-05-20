Inside Bates Smart's Collins House

Collins House, Bates Smart's latest award-winning project, has cemented itself as the fourth slimmest tower in the world and is home to 259 luxury residences.

Spanning across 60 floors, the mixture of expansive multi-level lofts and single-level apartments each feature floor to ceiling windows, designed by Bates Smart.

Located on Level 56, the three-bedroom penthouse is the true jewel in the crown with the east side of the floor plate located within the cantilevered portion of the building, creating a living space that juts out from the tower.

Boasting a total area of 260sqm across two floors, the penthouse features Royal Oak Herringbone flooring that spans throughout the kitchen and living spaces – a pattern that resonates with the external facade tower design and continues through the tiling in the bathrooms.

Occupying the most prominent section of the floor plan, the kitchen is filled with warm natural light and a splashback clad in elegant Italian stone, designed to bring a natural feel to the space while also some movement through contoured lines.

Bates Smart Associate Carlos Lara says ​the penthouse interiors have been conceived to create the ultimate urban living experience with elegant lines and intricate attention to detail.

“Throughout the design process we envisioned the resident to feel a part of the city; entwined in the surrounding urban context by connecting Melbourne’s skyline at every possible occasion.

“We sought to create axes of view throughout the penthouse and this formed the key concept of positioning living spaces closer to the view, while places of concentration and privacy - such as the kitchen, dining or office - are positioned further from the view while still holding on to that connection through vignettes of the city,” says Carlos.

With a predominant height over neighbouring developments, residents will enjoy unencumbered views of iconic Melbourne landmarks such as the Royal Botanical Gardens, Royal Park, the MCG, Yarra River,

the Melbourne Zoo and Flemington Racecourse and enjoy views of Melbourne’s spectacular New Years Eve fireworks.

Residents will also have access to the opulent St. James Club on Level 27, providing residents access to a private dining room and lounge, a gym, and theatre, while Collins Terrace – located on level three - allows residents to enjoy tranquil afternoons and evenings entertaining guests from the open-air lounge and bar, or the gourmet chef’s kitchen.

Golden Age Group Sales and Marketing Director Ms. Dandan Zhao says Collins House has been incredibly successful in terms of sales, with all apartments.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the market currently but for those with a stable income, there has never been a better time to buy, particularly if the right product comes along,” she says.