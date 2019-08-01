Innovative waste-to-energy skyscraper design

Designer Honglin Li has designed a waste-to-energy skyscraper for the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

His design consists of a prefabricated megastructure housing material recovery facilities and water Treatment Plants, which will be used to recycle floating garbage and clean the seawater.

Called FILTRATION, the structure uses seawater to pump garbage and polluted water to the building’s apex, which then filters water and recyclable materials to the bottom. Ultimately, the waste will be removed by tidal power.

Facilities such as the plastic recycling facility and waste-to-energy power plant would be positioned across the four sides of the tower’s foundation. As they would be made of modular components, repairs could be undertaken easily as required.

FILTRATION received Honourable Mention at the 2019 eVolo Skyscraper Competition. Winners include Methanescraper by Marko Dragicevic, Airscaper by Klaudia Golaszewska and Marek Grodzicki, and Creature Ark: Biosphere Skyscraper by Zijian Wan, Xiaozhi Qi and Yueya Liu.

Image credit: Honglin Li