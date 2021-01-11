Infinity by Crown Group honoured at Urban Developer Awards

Infinity by Crown Group, a landmark development that sets the benchmark for urban living in Sydney, has won The Urban Developer’s Development of the Year – High Density Residential award.

The Urban Developer Awards recognise the best of urban development projects across Australia and New Zealand, not only providing a platform to celebrate leadership and success in the industry but also showcasing the people, programs, places and projects that positively shape our cities.

Located within the Green Square Town Centre in the heart of Sydney, the Infinity by Crown Group combines a stunning design with an exceptional location, serving as the gateway to the vibrant city precinct. Completed in 2019, the 20-storey Infinity by Crown Group offers 329 stylish residential apartments and 74 hotel apartments, with the design incorporating light-filled, expansive living spaces, floor to ceiling glass, generous storage, luxury finishes, European appliances and leading technologies in energy-efficient lighting and climate control.

Signature resort-style facilities such as a stunning open-air pool, spa, sauna, gym, rooftop terrace, sky lounge, two piano rooms, a theatre and a meeting room, along with a vibrant new retail and dining plaza offering the new Italian Street Kitchen, Social Society, McDonald’s, KFC, Bashan Noodles, Gong Cha, Miracle Supermarket and Infinity Health Medical Centre, make the Infinity by Crown Group, Sydney’s most sought-after place to live, stay and play. A new 425-seat Infinity Convention Centre is also set to open next year at the site.

Crown Group chairman and group CEO Iwan Sunito said, “Infinity by Crown Group is a really spectacular development that has caught the public’s eye since the day we unveiled its design to more than 1500 guests at a special invite-only red-carpet event in Sydney. Momentum built from there and on launch day buyers queued at our head office and snapped up numerous homes, priced up to $3.45 million.”

Infinity by Crown Group has also won the most Innovative Development title at the Urban Taskforce Development Excellence Awards and the HIA NSW Apartment Complex award at the 2020 HIA-CSR NSW Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards.