The Australian Institute of Architects’ (AIA) 2024 Federal Budget submission to the Albanese Government centres around the Housing Australia Future Fund, calling for an additional $4 billion to be allocated towards First Nations co-designed social housing.

The floated $4 billion would be part of a $10 billion investment pool envisioned by the Institute. While complimentary of the $10 billion allocated last financial year, the Institute believes a similar amount of investment must be made to reach the 1.2 million new homes target by 2029.

AIA National President Stuart Tanner says the Institute believes that co-designing dwellings alongside Indigenous peoples will assist in enhancing living standards, at a time when just 20 percent of Indigenous social housing is of an acceptable standard.

“Australia needs better and more culturally appropriate housing for our First Nations people. A codesign process together with First Nations peoples can support communities to build and maintain housing and local economies through construction and skills development,” says AIA National President Stuart Tanner.

“A safe, secure and sustainable home has become out of reach for many households. We need to increase the supply of housing to change the dynamics and provide the human right of shelter to all Australians.

“This is a core role of the government, which rightly established the HAFF to reinstate appropriate funding for social and affordable housing and meet community needs.”

The Institute is also lobbying for increased funding into energy efficiency, construction decarbonisation, accessibility and greater design oversight. The AIA argues that if design professionals were able to oversee social and affordable housing designs, cost-effective, efficient and high-quality dwellings can be created for Australians in need.

In addition, $500 million has been requested to fund net-zero building materials research. $50 million for targeted professional development and skills training in energy efficiency and condensation mitigation, and a $10m plan to research and develop guidelines for adaptive reuse and retrofitting of government buildings could support decarbonisation and landfill waste have also been floated by the Institute.

To read the submission in full, click here.