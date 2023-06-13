Australia’s representation at the Prague Quadrennial has been led by Indigenous experts for the first time, with the stage design embedded with Indigenous design principles and narratives.

The Quadrennial is regarded as the world’s largest festival of scenography, performance and theatre design. A number of design students from the University of Melbourne's Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) have descended upon the Czech capital, led by First Nations designer Jacob Nash.

VCA Senior Lecturer in Design Jo Briscoe says she is excited by the Indigenous-led team’s prospects.

"The Prague Quadrennial is the Olympics of stage design, and this year we are excited to mark a historic milestone as Australia presents the first-ever Indigenous-led representation at the festival," she says.

"It's an incredible privilege for the VCA and our students to collaborate closely with Jacob Nash and his Bangarra collaborators on the Australian exhibitions at PQ this year, and we take immense pride in being part of this momentous occasion that is showcasing First Nations design on a global platform."

Jacob Nash has previously worked as the Head Designer at Bangarra Dance Theatre and was recently appointed inaugural creative artist-in-residence at the Sydney Festival. He says his works are a tangible representation of his connection to Country.

"All my work comes from place, from Country. As a First Nations man and designer, the world I live in is completely interconnected – the land, its people and its stories are all one and need one another to exist,” he says.

“Through an immersive installation, I have shared a design element from Bangarra's work Bennelong, which asks the viewer questions around their connection to Country, place and time.

“This design invites audiences to step into a sacred space, not as observers but as participants, exploring spaces where ancient and contemporary cultures collide. The exhibition is a provocation asking people from around the world to think about their home, their connection to it and its First Peoples, and to consider what the land felt like, looked like and sounded like before people arrived.”

The Quadrennial’s Student Exhibition will see four VCA Master of Production Design students, supported by undergraduate students from Production and Dance create designs inspired by Nash’s work.

The Prague Quadrennial is currently underway and will conclude on 18 June. A number of venues including the Holešovice Market, National Gallery, and The Academy of Performing Arts will feature works from across the globe.

To view digital catalogues of Australia's presentations, click here.

Image: Jacob Nash's design for 'Bennelong' by Bangarra Dance Theatre.