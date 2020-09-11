Indigenous design studio Balarinji scoops up design awards

Balarinji have been recognised for their innovation by winning the Architectural Design Urban Design and Public Spaces category in the Good Design Awards and being awarded a Silver in the Sydney Design Awards, Urban Design category.

A prominent ceiling mural and outer facade artwork commissioned by Frasers Property Australia for Burwood Brickworks by Wurundjeri-willam artist, Mandy Nicholson and Balarinji has received a prestigious Good Design Award in the Architectural Design Urban Design and Public Spaces category in recognition for outstanding design and innovation.

A contemporary public art installation commissioned by Sydney Trains for the Cleveland Street Bridge in Redfern by Gadigal artist, Nadeena Dixon, with concept design by Balarinji Creative Director Tim Moriarty, has been awarded a Silver in the Sydney Design Awards in the Urban Design category.

Ros Moriarty, Managing Director of Balarinji said, “We are absolutely honoured that our public and private sector design work has been recognised with two awards.

"Congratulations to the outstanding Wurundjeri-willam and Gadigal artists we worked with, and to our forward-thinking clients who commissioned the installations.”

“Australia needs innovative opportunities like the Burwood Brickworks mural and Cleveland Street Bridge artwork to make local Aboriginal narratives visible in our public places."

"We’re thrilled thousands of people will experience these installations every day, and that their social value and design merit have been recognised by these awards.”

“Balarinji’s design work is founded on authentic engagement with Aboriginal people, art, culture, stories and identity. Our ethos is to deepen the understanding of Aboriginal Australia for major projects nationally,” adds Moriarty.

Gadigal artist Nadeena Dixon commented on the Cleveland Street Bridge artwork award win, “Congratulations to the Balarinji team for being recognised for your beautiful work, translating my art concepts into the built environment in a strong and cultural way."

"I’m very pleased that the work is recognised for its innovation and sharing story on Country is having a lovely impact. I’m very proud to be a part of this project.”

This artwork explores the Aboriginal narrative of the Redfern area and reflects the Gadigal Country that lies beneath.

The sculptural artwork showcases Gadigal men and women, shell middens, the nearby Shea Creek water system, native Salt Grass and surrounding Sydney Estuary water plant life.

The artwork also educates commuters on the importance of Gadigal culture and the environment.

The ceiling mural and outer-facade artwork featured in the new Burwood Brickworks in Burwood East, Victoria, is a unique and powerful example of successfully embedding and celebrating Aboriginal culture within the urban context that is deeply connected to Place.

The Good Design Awards Jury praised Burwood Brickworks mural, comments: “Experienced by many people every day, the Aboriginal artwork in Burwood Brickworks is well integrated into the architectural experience of the place, and will inform, educate and interest the general public about local Aboriginal culture, stories and art.”