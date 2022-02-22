Thirteen Aboriginal communities will finally receive essential infrastructure and service upgrades under the NSW Government’s recent $109 million Roads to Home Program.

Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts says the program will provide crucial road reserve upgrades, improving connectivity and quality of life for residents.

“Since I launched the Roads to Home Program in 2019, we have already seen the Government invest $75 million in 21 Aboriginal communities, allowing for essential road upgrades as far afield as Bowraville, Gulargambone and Walgett,” he says.

“Well built and maintained roads for these communities not only improve connectivity, they also bring better access to essential services such as waste collection, postal delivery, emergency vehicle access and community transport.”

The 13 new communities include Figtree and New Burnt Bridge in Kempsey, Mehi Village in Moree, and Weilmoringle near Brewarrina.

NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) Chairperson Danny Chapman says they have worked closely with the government since the inception of the program and have been essential to the program’s success.

“The benefits of consulting and working with community-controlled Aboriginal organisations and communities are enormous, as we can see by the Program’s accomplishments in Gulargambone and Bowraville to date,” says Chapman.

“Our people are entitled to and expect properly maintained essential infrastructure that mainstream communities regard as the norm and are committed to successful partnerships like Roads to Home, that will deliver those services,” he says.

