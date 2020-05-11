Indesign’s new webinar series designed to bring together the best minds in architecture and design

Starting on May 13 and then running every second Wednesday, Indesign’s ground breaking Webinar series “Design After Distancing” will examine the future of architecture and design, with exclusive insights and commentary from our industry’s leading names.

From Amanda Stanaway (Woods Bagot) and Jeff Copolov (Bates Smart), to Nic Graham (Nic Graham & Associates) and Kirsten Stanisich (Richards Stanisich), “Design After Distancing” brings together a formidable group of the most prominent regional experts, all ready to forecast the future of the health, workplace, education, hospitality, retail and multi-residential sectors.

Brought to you by the teams behind the INDE.Awards, Sustainability Live and the sell-out FRONT Seminars, “Design After Distancing” is a digital event like no other, giving you a front row seat to discussions that normally happen behind the scenes. Get ready to experience the future of Architecture and Design, with our panels giving you the tools, insight and inspiration you need to help you understand, disseminate and come to terms with a new world and a changing industry.

In the new world order that is just around the corner Indesign is the first in the region to reflect today’s thoughts as tomorrow’s ideas. Don’t miss your chance to take a seat at the table, register your attendance today.

Join Jan Henderson for six insightful sessions every second Wednesday commencing 13th May as she talks with this exceptional and renowned group of practitioners like Amanda Stanaway Woods Bagot, Andrew Hoyne Hoyne, Cathy Jameson Gensler Dianne Jones PTW, Dominic Biancardi Podia, Domino Risch Hassell, Eid-Kheong Goh Architects EAT, Jeff Copolov Bates Smart, Jonathan Richards Richards Stanisich, Jo Dane Era-co, Joshua McAlister CHT Architects, Kirsten Stanisich Richards Stanisich, Leanne Guy Hassell, Lisa Munao Davenport Campbell, Mark Healey Bates Smart, Mark Simpson DesignOffice, Max Thompson Spitfire, Nic Graham Nic Graham & Associates, Nick Travers Technē Architecture + Interior Design, Rachel Luchetti Luchetti Krelle, Shannon Peach Milieu.

Go to https://www.indesignlive.com/webinars/indesign-webinar-series-design-after-distancing for more information or to register.