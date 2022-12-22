City of Sydney has released a plan which will see the canopy coverage of the harbour city increased.

Working with Indigenous ecologists, landscape architects, arboriculturists and scientists, Council holds a goal of creating more sustainable and resilient communities through increased tree plantation.

Sydney Lord Mayor, Clover Moore, says the plan comprises strategies and initiatives which will improve the quantity and quantity of urban tree canopy coverage.

“We know how important urban forests are to the liveability of our city. Trees cool our homes, streets and parks, build resilience and improve mental and physical wellbeing,” she says.

“We’ve planted more than 16,000 street trees since 2004 because we see trees and other urban greenery as essential infrastructure – as important as roads and broadband internet.”

Celebrated architect and City of Sydney Councillor, HY William Chan, was responsible for proposing the strategies to Council. Chan says Sydney’s effort to increase canopy coverage is the first plan attempted by a major Australian city.

“Given the ongoing climate crisis, it’s crucial that we take steps to mitigate the environmental and health impacts. Sydney’s new Urban Forest Strategy and Street Tree Master Plan will allow us to continue this progress and further enhance the city’s living habitat and biodiversity,” he says.

“The urban heat island effect is a significant concern, and increasing shade coverage throughout the city can help to combat this and protect our community from extreme heatwaves. Research has shown that effective and extensive canopy cover can actually reduce ground temperatures by up to 10 degrees."

City of Sydney compares itself to present day Grafton, hoping to reach an overall green cover level of 40 percent by 2050, with a minimum of 27 percent tree canopy. Species have been curated that will thrive in warm conditions.

“We have gone block by block, street by street across the whole city to map out which tree species are most appropriate. Native species are our preference, but we also have to plant deciduous trees that provide shade in summer and let light through to homes in winter,” Moore says.

Chan says working alongside an array of built environment professionals has led to increased understanding into connecting with Country.

“By collaborating with an Indigenous ecologist, we have gained valuable insights that will help us strengthen our connection to Country and embed First Nations’ knowledge into our green infrastructure practices,” he says.

"Working with our arborists and geo-spatial experts, we have also developed a user-friendly online map that translates these greening policies into an interactive, visual form for the community to engage with. We’re using world-leading GIS technology so that the community can enter an address, view the species that are recommended for planting on their street, and provide feedback directly to have their say.”