Studio Chris Fox, Mirvac and City of Sydney have this week unveiled Immerge, a public art installation at Harold Park, Sydney.

Immerge sees recycled components of the former Rozelle Tram Depot water tank repurposed to spark ideas of decay, growth and renewal. Sitting below the ground with parts of the installation buried in the earth, the original structure consisted of 76 cast iron panels, each weighing over 250kg, that was able to hold 10,000 gallons of water. Used as a reservoir for the Grinnell fire prevention sprinkler system, it saved the Depot from a fire in 1919.

The effects of ageing have seen rust, wear and tear are clearly witnessed with Immerge, which reveals the underlying structure of the tank. The original geometry of the tank has been recalibrated, using computational tools to apply a series of forces that stretch, pull and distort the structure. The resulting artwork is an integrated visual marker.

“It would be great if people start to understand the history of the water tank, but also to think of it anew,” says Chris Fox.

“Microscopic changes, rust, wear and tear, that have happened over its 100 years of use, have resulted in a distinct materiality that we really wanted to celebrate. This heritage re-interpretation artwork allows the water tank to remain a meaningful part of the local community, extending the stories and physical presence of the landmark for future generations.”

Mirvac General Manager of Residential Development for NSW Toby Long says the Immerge installation completes the developer’s reimagining of the site to become a place with strong community connection.

“We have taken great care to ensure Harold Park’s history and heritage is recognised in the many public spaces that have been created, a fitting conclusion as Mirvac celebrates its 50th anniversary,” he says.

Public art such as Immerge, that has relevance and meaning, enhances the sense of belonging that is so important to building strong, connected communities. Chris has captured the evolutionary nature of cities with Immerge and reimagined it for the future much as we have done with Harold Park.”

Immerge is available to be viewed by the public at Harold Park in Sydney.

Image: Supplied