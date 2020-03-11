Logo
If you missed Habitus House of the Year season 2, you can catch up
If you missed Habitus House of the Year season 2, you can catch up

If you missed episode 1 of Habitus House of the Year season 2, fear not. Australian residents can catch up again and again at 7plus.
Holly Cunneen
11 Mar 2020

The first of four episodes aired Sunday 8th March with the following three to air 15th, 22nd and 29th March.

If you missed episode 1, James Fitzpatrick’s (of Fitzpatrick+Partners) own residence, Seed House, and Vaughn McQuarrie Architect’s Bivvy House you can catch up here.

In addition to extended tours of some of the Indo Pacific Region’s most outstanding examples of residential architecture, each episode features two Design Insight segments. It’s within these Design Insights that Habitus House of the Year season 2 gains unprecedented access to some of the leading suppliers of globally and locally designed designer furniture.

We learn the rich histories of these leading brands and, interestingly, their transitions and evolution over multiple decades in business.

Make sure you don’t miss Habitus House of the Year season 2 episode 2 this Sunday 15th March at 13:30 Australia-wide. If you’re fans of Living Edge and Artedomus, or BacHong House in Vietnam or Huru House in New Zealand were among your favourite houses from the 2019 selection, we strongly advise you to tune in.

