Iconic Surry Hills Village redevelopment gets the go-ahead

The revitalisation of Sydney’s Surry Hills Shopping Village has been approved.

The ‘Surry Hills Village’ development will include a collection of high-end residences, as well as extensive retail and commercial office premises to create a vibrant mixed-use precinct that will regenerate the area.

The master-planned precinct will provide a selection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and a collection of luxury residences including penthouses and terraces with city views and large garden areas.

It will also offer its residents and neighbouring community a diverse range of spaces including densely landscaped green areas, a new 517 square metre public park, market-style retail, dining precinct and pedestrian laneway linking Marriott Street and Baptist Street. Approximately 12,000sqm of the development is also dedicated to commercial and retail spaces that will feature a Coles supermarket, Vintage Cellars, boutiques, providores, restaurants, street cafes and parking for retail customers.

“As one of the most celebrated areas in Sydney, Surry Hills Village is surrounded by a melting pot of the city’s finest restaurants, bars, art, music and culture,” says Fabrizio Perilli, CEO of Toga, the developer behind the project.

“The precinct we are creating pays homage to this great community’s significant history while helping to shape its next chapter.”

The design team includes Adam Haddow, architect and principal, SJB; Iain Halliday, director, BKH; Sacha Coles, director, Aspect Studios; and Eva-Marie Prineas, architect and principal, Studio Prineas, who all have knowledge and passion for the neighbourhood.

“We are so excited about this project. It is our neighbourhood – we live and work in this place,” says Haddow.

“Our office is here, our bookshop is here, we live here – we’re completely committed to achieving a remarkable outcome for this site. This area to us is the quintessential Sydney; at the edge of the city it plays an important role in the ‘and’ of Sydney. It is not about the beaches or the bush, it is an area focused on creativity and industry, and we’re excited to be contributing to this legacy.”

BKH has designed interiors of the apartments while SJB has designed interiors of the luxury residence collection including penthouses and terraces.

The design of the building will focus on retaining the texture and culture of the heritage building at Surry Hills Shopping Village, undertaking adaptive concentration of the building’s heritage facade, while engaging nature in a modern architectural vision for a lively and connected precinct.

Construction will begin in the second half of 2020.