Iconic Oxford Street precinct to be redesigned by fjmtstudio

TOGA and AsheMorgan have lodged a Development Application for the

Darlinghurst Collection, a project that encompasses three heritage buildings along Oxford Street between Oxford Square and Taylor Square.

Fabrizio Perilli, CEO of TOGA, says, “We plan to enrich and grow the community that enjoys Darlinghurst by bringing a range of amenity to the area that will ensure it is thriving, day and night. The development will contribute to the local economy, through a new commercial ecosystem that will integrate creative and cultural start-ups, bringing jobs and businesses to the area.”

TOGA and AsheMorgan have engaged Richard Francis Jones, design director of fjmtstudio to lead the architectural vision for the project.

“Our concept is to create a carefully crafted interplay between the beautiful turn of the century heritage buildings and a new dynamic series of glass and metal forms that hover above. This composed integration of heritage and advanced architectural form will create sustainable and inspiring places to work, while reinvigorating the street life of Oxford Street and the authenticity of its laneways,” says Jones.

Establishing a new benchmark for city-fringe development, TOGA and AsheMorgan see the plans igniting further transformation along Oxford Street. The joint venture partners are also working with the City of Sydney and the site’s neighbours to shape the activation and future renewal of the Foley Street Laneway, building upon the vibrancy of the wider area.

The final design is meant to benefit from the site’s central location and proximity to the tourist hubs of the CBD, Kings Cross, Hyde Park, Paddington and Surry Hills.

Image: Supplied