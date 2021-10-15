The GPT Group has completed the $272 million transformation of the Queen & Collins precinct in the Melbourne CBD. The design, created by BVN and Kerstin Thompson Architects, remains true to the building’s distinctive neo-gothic roots.

Comprising 34,000sqm of A Grade office space, the considered refurbishment constructed by Probuild has evolved ANZ’s former 34-storey global headquarters and delivered a sensitive upgrade to heritage buildings at 380 Collins Street and 90 Queen Street.

Kerstin Thompson Architects recalibrated the ground plane to create a civic, retail and commercial environment, featuring Venetian-inspired campiello spaces envisaged to foster connectivity and increase permeability throughout the precinct. BVN has created a textural palette featuring bursts of pink, rich marble and deco styling – alongside integrated retail and hospitality that will serve the wider CBD neighbourhood.

The address is home to a number of technology firms, with Afterpay and ELMO Software acquiring space in the building, taking 4,800sqm and 1,800sqm respectively. Global recruitment consultancy Robert Walters and engineering consulting business Arcadis have both also secured spaces at Queen & Collins.

Martin Ritchie, Fund Manager of the GPT Wholesale Office Fund, says Queen & Collins is a thoughtful response to the evolving expectations of the office.

“Queen & Collins is our most unconventional, yet brilliant commercial project that we have delivered, and we could not be prouder of the outcome we have achieved with our project partners,” he says.

“When Melbourne emerges from lockdown, workers will return to the city as has occurred after periods of change before. Our tenants are telling us that amenity-packed offices that service the social and collaborative benefits of being at work are what they want – this is what Queen & Collins delivers in spades.”

Customers at Queen & Collins will benefit from a number of amenities, including a hotel-esque concierge service, The Cloakroom end-of-trip facilities, as well as ‘The Mezzanine’ – a collection of spaces featuring bookable meeting facilities and shared third space amenity.

The Mezzanine has been conceived as a dynamic area for businesses not only at Queen & Collins but in other locations too, that are looking for distinctive and interesting spaces within the precinct for a number of meetings or workshops.

The building now comprises a new 135-seat high-end restaurant within the gothic-style Cathedral Room – the former trading floor of the Melbourne Stock Exchange, that will be operated by NOMAD Group, with a theme and menu coming soon. A 150sqm subterranean bar, and a further 1,100sqm of retail amenity has also been included.

GPT acquired the asset in 2016, and decided to proceed with a major refurbishment of the building as opposed to pursuing a minor refresh of the existing building. The development has achieved a 6 Star Green Star - Design rating.

The GPT Group’s Head of Office and Logistics, Matthew Faddy, underlines the sustainability of the building.

“Choosing to renovate Queen & Collins, as well as operate the precinct with 100 percent renewable electricity, has helped to ensure that this asset will have one of the lowest carbon footprints in the city.”

For more information about The GPT Group’s completed development and leasing opportunities at Queen & Collins in Melbourne, please visit: queenandcollins.com.au.

Images: Supplied