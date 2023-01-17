Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
archibald fountain
shareShare

Iconic Hyde Park fountain begins new chapter

Hyde Park’s Archibald Memorial Fountain has been restored to operational capacity following extensive remediation and conservation works overseen by City of Sydney.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

17 Jan 2023 2m read View Author

Iconic-Hyde-Park-fountain-begins-new-chapter-1732008417.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Hyde Park’s Archibald Memorial Fountain has been restored to operational capacity following extensive remediation and conservation works overseen by City of Sydney.

Designed by French sculptor Francois Sicard, the Greek-esque fountain is a war memorial originally created to commemorate the alliance forged by Australia and France in the first world war. The fountain was gifted to the city by J.F. Archibald, the celebrated Australian journalist.

“The Archibald Fountain is one of Sydney’s most photographed landmarks, and is a nationally significant sculpture,” says Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

“Families, friends and visitors enjoy meeting at the Archibald Fountain under the shade of tree canopy in Hyde Park, as a quiet respite from the city.

“While the fountain was commissioned to honour an association forged through war, the sculptor made peace the theme of this work, a message that remains as poignant today as it was a century ago.

“The new public art we create in Sydney is essential and exciting, like the stunning sculpture bara near the Opera House, but it’s also important we restore historical pieces so future generations can enjoy the city’s many layers of history.”

The works undertaken on the fountain included structural, hydraulic, electrical and mechanical upgrades. The City of Sydney also introduced water-saving measures to minimise water loss and prevent damage to underground pipes and pumps.

Spanning 18 metres in diameter, a bronze Apollo sits in the fountain’s centre, with Diana, Pan and the Minotaur also depicted in the work. Water which spurts in the shape of an arch depicts the rising sun, with water spouting from horses’ heads, while tortoises and dolphins direct jets of water toward the centre.

A lighting layout designed in the 1960s by Robert Woodward has been uncovered during the work and has been newly implemented by City of Sydney.

The fountain is now operational in Hyde Park. For more information, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap